Gonzaga vs Kansas Predictions, Odds and Picks - Mar. 23 | March Madness 2024

The second round of the NCAA Tournament features an entertaining matchup inside the Delta Center in the Midwest Region between the fifth-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs and the fourth-seeded Kansas Jayhawks.

The Bulldogs (26-7) are coming off an 86-65 win over the McNeese State Cowboys in the first round, while the Jayhawks (23-10) are coming off a 93-89 win over the Samford Bulldogs.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Kansas Jayhawks betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Gonzaga Bulldogs -3.5 (-115) Over 152.5 (-110) -175 Kansas Jayhawks +3.5 (-105) Under 152.5 (-110) +150

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Kansas Jayhawks Picks

Hunter Dickinson Under 10.5 Rebounds (-110)

Ben Gregg Over 1.5 Threes (+124)

Under 153 Points (-112)

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Kansas Jayhawks, head-to-head

Kansas and Gonzaga are meeting for the third time, with the series locked at 1-1. The teams last competed on November 26, 2020, in the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off in Fort Myers, Florida. Gonzaga defeated Kansas 102-90 to start the season for both teams.

Where can I watch the Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Kansas Jayhawks?

This NCAA Tournament game will be broadcast on both regular and streaming television. It will air on CBS and can also be viewed on YouTube TV, Paramount+ and Fubo.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Kansas Jayhawks: critical injuries

Gonzaga

No injuries to report

Kansas

Guard Kevin McCullar Jr: Knee (OUT)

Predictions for Gonzaga vs. Kansas

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the better pick since they are healthier. With Kevin McCullar Jr. sidelined, the Kansas Jayhawks will have some difficulty keeping the game close. Hunter Dickinson has proven to be an effective player, but the size of Graham Ike and Anton Watson will make it difficult for the Jayhawks to keep up.

Looking at the first-round matchups, the Gonzaga Bulldogs dominated with a 21-point victory, while the Kansas Jayhawks were only able to defeat the Samford Bulldogs by four points and allowed 89 points.

This game should be very intriguing to bet on and go with the Gonzaga Bulldogs to win by multiple possessions and survive the weekend.

Pick: Gonzaga Bulldogs: -3.5 (-115)

