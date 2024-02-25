"Great road W": 4x NBA champ LeBron James hyped after son Bronny James' USC's big win over UCLA

The USC Trojans picked up a 62-56 road win over their rival UCLA Trojans without much from freshman guard Bronny James. In the game, James posted two points, two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes off the bench.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, father of Bronny James, tweeted out about the Trojans' performance on the road and their second win in three games.

This game improves the USC Trojans' record to 11-16 (5-11 in the Pac-12), and as the regular season closes down, things must start clicking if they are to make the NCAA Tournament. TeamRankings.com gives the Trojans a one percent probability of making March Madness.

What has Bronny James done this season?

After making a full recovery from his cardiac arrest, James has appeared in 19 games. However, he is struggling to find his shot, shooting 37.1% from the field, 62.1% from the charity stripe and 27.5% from beyond the arc.

James is playing 20.2 minutes per game, averaging 5.5 points, 2.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.8 rebounds. However, he has seemingly transitioned to being a sixth or seventh man for the Trojans this season.

His NBA future may need to wait another year as he gets more seasoning at the college level. It will be interesting if he declares for the 2024 NBA draft, where he can be picked relatively high.

Bronny James has the upside to improve but that's another year longer before we see a potential father-son duo in the NBA.

