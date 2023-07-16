Hailey Van Lith vs. Angel Reese: How good is the former Cardinal compared to the LSU sensation? H2H comparison, NIL deals, and more

LSU women’s basketball just got a lot scarier with the addition of Hailey Van Lith. The Tigers, who won the national championship last season behind Angel Reese’s dominant performance, have added another star to their roster.

Van Lith, who transferred from Louisville, was the best player available in the transfer portal. She will join forces with Reese, who was a unanimous first-team All-American and the NCAA tournament’s most outstanding player.

How do these two players compare? What makes them so special? And how are they cashing in on their name, image, and likeness (NIL)? Let’s break it down.

Skills and Style of Play

Van Lith is a 5-foot-7 guard who can score, create, and defend. She is quick, crafty, and confident with the ball in her hands. She can shoot from anywhere on the floor, whether it’s a pull-up jumper, a three-pointer, or a floater.

Reese is a 6-foot-3 forward who can dominate inside and out. She is strong, athletic, and skilled with the ball in her hands. She can overpower her opponents with her size and strength or finesse them with her footwork and moves.

Hailey Van Lith vs. Angel Reese: Stats

Van Lith and Reese have both put up impressive numbers and earned several honors in their college careers. Here are some of their stats so far:

Player Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks FG% 3P% FT% Hailey Van Lith 15.4 4.4 2.5 1.3 0.2 42.2 33.7 85 Angel Reese 18.7 11.9 1.8 1.5 1.3 51.0 17.4 69.5

As you can see, Reese has an edge over Van Lith in terms of scoring efficiency, rebounding, and blocking, while Van Lith has a slight advantage in terms of shooting percentages and assists.

Hailey Van Lith vs. Angel Reese: NIL Deals

According to On3’s College Women’s Basketball NIL Rank Tracker (as of July 15th), Reese ranks first among all women’s college basketball players with an annual value of $1.6 million from her NIL deals.

Some of her latest partners include PlayStation (promoting Final Fantasy XVI), Starry (starring in a commercial with Karl-Anthony Towns and Zion Williamson), and Mielle Organics (a hair care brand).

Van Lith ranks fifth among all women’s college basketball players, with an annual value of $557K from her NIL deals. Some of her notable partners include Adidas (her shoe sponsor) and 94 Feet of Game app.

Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese are two of the best players in women’s college basketball today. With Van Lith joining Reese at LSU next season, the Tigers will have a formidable duo that can challenge for another national championship.

