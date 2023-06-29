Details emerge on LSU's Hailey Van Lith's NIL deal with Adidas: How will exhibit SELECT change women's basketball?

Hailey Van Lith has a lot going on. She's one of the best players in women's college basketball, a star guard who transferred from Louisville to LSU this off-season. She's also one of the most marketable athletes in the sport, having signed a lucrative deal with Adidas, one of the biggest brands in the game.

But Van Lith is not just cashing in on her fame and talent. She's also part of a groundbreaking initiative by Adidas to create a new line of sneakers that are made exclusively for women's basketball.

Van Lith is thrilled to be one of the first to wear Exhibit SELECT, which she says gives her more support and confidence on the court.

"I'm honored to be one of the first athletes to wear Exhibit SELECT," she said in a press release. "I'm excited to wear a product that really provides the support and confidence boost I need to dominate on the court."

Van Lith has an On3 Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) Valuation of $497,000, which ranks No. 5 in women's college basketball. With her deal with Adidas and other endorsements, she is set to make a significant income while playing at LSU.

The launch of Exhibit SELECT is a big deal not only for Hailey Van Lith and Adidas but also for women's basketball as a whole. For too long, female players have had to settle for sneakers that were either made for men or unisex, which did not meet their specific needs and preferences.

Exhibit SELECT changes that by offering a sneaker that is customized to the anatomy, biomechanics and style of play of women. The sneaker has a narrower heel, a wider forefoot, a higher arch and a softer cushioning system than typical basketball shoes.

Van Lith is one of the faces of Exhibit SELECT, and she has the game to back it up. The 5-foot-7 point guard is a versatile scorer, passer and defender who has won gold medals with Team USA and led Louisville to two deep NCAA tournament runs. She is also a social media phenomenon with over 843,000 followers on Instagram.

With her transfer to LSU, Van Lith joins a loaded roster that features Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow. She will wear Nike sneakers in team activities, as LSU is a Nike school, but she will continue to promote Adidas through her personal platforms.

Exhibit SELECT will hit the stores on August 1. Hailey Van Lith and other Adidas athletes, such as Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike and Aliyah Boston will be featured in the advertising campaign for the sneaker.

