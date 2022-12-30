Who is Flau’jae from America's Got Talent: All Stars? Rapper describes herself as a “2 Way Star”

America's Got Talent: All Stars is set to feature some of the biggest stars the stage has seen so far. Returning for another chance at victory are former contestants, winners, and fan favorites in the upcoming All Stars spin-off.

One of the contestants set to return is Flau’jae from AGT season 13 who likes to call herself a "2 Way Star." She is already signed by Jay-Z's record label and plays basketball at LSU.

America's Got Talent: All Stars is set to premiere on January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

America's Got Talent: All Stars' Flau’jaue - one of Georgia's youngest female hip-hop ambassadors

At the time of her AGT season 13 auditions, Flau’jae was 14 years old and still in school.

Born in 2003, she is one of Georgia’s youngest female hip-hop ambassadors. The upcoming America's Got Talent: All Stars contestant is currently a student at Louisiana State University where she plays basketball.

In a conversation with ABC News in July 2022, the rapper and athlete spoke about the new NCAA rules. Under the new rules, Flau’jae is set to become one of the highest-paid female athletes in collegiate sports history.

Had she been born two years early, the star would have had to choose between her music and her sport. However, the new rule offers relaxation on restrictions on name, image, and likeness rights, which means she can become a star on and off the court.

In the interview, she said:

"Having a university offer you a full scholarship to attend…That stunned me. Like you’re willing to pay for my education, pay for this just for me to play basketball and represent."

The athlete is a rapper who signed a distribution deal with Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s record label.

Fau’jae’s AGT Journey

The upcoming America's Got Talent: All Stars contestant sang an original song, Guns Down, as part of her audition. Her song was a plea to stop gun violence, which claimed her father's life outside his studio in Savannah, Georgia, while her mother was pregnant with her. The rapper told the judges that she was on the show to fulfill his dream.

Flau’jae didn't know about her father's death for years as her mother, Kia, hadn't told her about the same. Kia would tell her daughter that her father was traveling, until one day, a 7-year-old Flau’jae came running through the door in tears as some of her friends found out about her father’s death and teased her.

Her performance earned her a standing ovation from the entire judging panel and the appreciation left her feeling emotional. She made it to the Judge Cuts round where she performed another original composition, I Can’t Lose.

She got another round of standing ovations from Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and guest judge Chris Hardwick. However, that wasn't all as she also got a golden buzzer from Chris, sending her directly into the Quarterfinals.

In the next round, the upcoming America's Got Talent: All Stars contestant sang Letdown, which was another one of her original songs. While she received standing ovations from the judges, she did not receive enough votes to proceed to the next round.

Flau’jae is now ready to return to the stage in America's Got Talent: All Stars 2023, starting January 2, at 8 pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

