Hannah White Instagram: 21 y/o Cleveland's hooper sets the internet on fire with her smoky-hot bikini pics on social media

While Hannah White is a basketball prospect who plays for the Cleveland State Vikings, she's managed to become more famous for her social media presence.

Following in the footsteps of the Cavinder twins, Hanna and Haley, White has monetized her social media following. She currently has a combined following of 800,000. Over 700,000 of those followers come from her TikTok channel.

Her Instagram following (125k) is also rocketing ever since fans discovered her penchant for posting bikini pictures.

Her fame has sparked a round of debate among college basketball fans. This is because Hannah White only played six games for the Cleveland Vikings last year but is way more famous than her teammates who played more.

The Cavinder twins have been trending for a while now for ditching their basketball careers to become social media influencers. They took advantage of the NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) ruling that allowed student athletes to earn from their careers.

That decision proved to be a masterstroke for the Cavinder twins and is certainly an option for the internet-famous Hannah White.

Hannah White's rise to stardom

White hasn't had the easiest journey to the top by any stretch. She attended Wheeling Central High School, where she won a state championship, alongside running and excelling at track. She suffering an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury that kept her out for her entire junior season. Before her injury, she averaged 18.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 steals leading her team to the title. She had to battler her way back to health.

In fact, she credits that period as a defining one. During that time, she decided to make playing college basketball a big goal for herself.

“It’s really helped me become stronger and I’ve just been through so much and going through that has made me realize how much I love the game and how much I just want to get better and work harder,” Hannah White said.

She had previously stated that she wanted to major in Biology before going to medical school.

"I plan on majoring in biology as a gateway to medical school. With Cleveland being in the heart of the city and being surrounded by hospitals such as Cleveland Clinic, it gives me a tremendous opportunity,” White said.

Cleveland reached the NCAA tournament and had a 30-5 regular season record. Now in her sophomore year, White is likely to play more and probably post more pictures that will make her a trending topic.

This will only increase her reach. Therefore, expect Hannah White to be a social media mainstay for the next few years to come as well.

Poll : 0 votes