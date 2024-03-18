Has a 12 seed made the final four? Taking a closer look at previous March Madness records

March Madness is finally upon us and the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket is set. The spotlight, however, is on some No. 12 seed teams who can cause an upset in the first round.

Historically, the No. 12 vs. No. 5 matchups in March Madness have caused 53 upsets, while the higher seed has emerged victorious 93 times.

Has a No. 12 seed team made the final four?

Grand Canyon is tipped to make a deep run in March Madness this season

As things stand, there is no No. 12 seed team that has made it to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 12 seed teams have reached the Sweet 16 on 21 ocassions. However, only once has a No. 12 seed reached the Elite Eight in March Madness.

Here's a look at this year's No. 12 seeds for March Madness games:

No. 12 UAB (23-11) takes on No. 5 San Diego State (24-10) in the East Region.

No. 12 Grand Canyon (29-4) takes on No. 5 Saint Mary’s (26-7) in the West Region.

No. 12 James Madison (31-3) takes on No. 5 Wisconsin (22-13) in the South Region.

No. 12 McNeese (30-3) takes on No. 5 Gonzaga (23-9) in the Midwest Region.

Full bracket and schedule for March Madness 2024

Here's a look at the 68-team bracket for March Madness this year, including TV schedule (all timings are in ET):

Tuesday, March 19 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio)

(16) Wagner vs. (16) Howard | 6:40 p.m. | truTV

(10) Colorado State vs. (10) Virginia | 9:10 p.m. | truTV

Wednesday, March 20 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio)

(16) Grambling vs. (16) Montana State | 6:40 p.m. | truTV

(10) Colorado vs. (10) Boise State | 9:10 p.m. | truTV

Thursday, March 21 (Round of 64)

(8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Michigan State | 12:15 p.m. | CBS

(6) BYU vs. (11) Duquesne | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

(3) Creighton vs. (14) Akron | 1:30 p.m. | TNT

(2) Arizona vs. (15) Long Beach State | 2 p.m. | TBS

(1) North Carolina vs. (16) Howard/(16) Wagner | 2:45 p.m. | CBS

(3) Illinois vs. (14) Morehead State | 3:10 p.m. | truTV

(6) South Carolina vs. (11) Oregon | 4 p.m. | TNT

(7) Dayton vs. (10) Nevada | 4:30 p.m. | TBS

(7) Texas vs. (10) Colorado State/(10) Virginia | 6:50 p.m. | TNT

(3) Kentucky vs. (14) Oakland | 7:10 p.m. | CBS

(5) Gonzaga vs. (12) McNeese | 7:25 p.m. | TBS

(2) Iowa State vs. (15) South Dakota State | 7:35 p.m. | truTV

(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Saint Peter's | 9:20 p.m. | TNT

(6) Texas Tech vs. (11) NC State | 9:40 p.m. | CBS

(4) Kansas vs. (13) Samford | 9:55 p.m. | TBS

(7) Washington State vs. (10) Drake | 10:05 p.m. | truTV

Friday, March 22 (Round of 64)

(8) Florida Atlantic vs. (9) Northwestern | 12:15 p.m. | CBS

(3) Baylor vs. (14) Colgate | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

(5) San Diego State vs. (12) UAB | 1:45 p.m. | TNT

(2) Marquette vs. (15) Western Kentucky | 2 p.m. | TBS

(1) UConn vs. (16) Stetson | 2:45 p.m. | CBS

(6) Clemson vs. (11) New Mexico | 3:10 p.m. | truTV

(4) Auburn vs. (13) Yale | 4:15 p.m. | TNT

(7) Florida vs. (10) Colorado/(10) Boise State | 4:30 p.m. | TBS

(8) Nebraska vs. (9) Texas A&M | 6:50 p.m. | TNT

(4) Duke vs. (13) Vermont | 7:10 p.m. | CBS

(1) Purdue vs. (16) Grambling/Montana State | 7:25 p.m. | TBS

(4) Alabama vs. (13) College of Charleston | 7:35 p.m. | truTV

(1) Houston vs. (16) Longwood | 9:20 p.m. | TNT

(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) James Madison | 9:40 p.m. | CBS

(8) Utah State vs. (9) TCU | 9:55 p.m. | TBS

(5) Saint Mary's vs. (12) Grand Canyon | 10:05 p.m. | truTV

The Sweet 16 will take place from March 28-29, followed by the Elite Eight from March 30-31. The Final Four is slated to take place on Saturday, April 6, and the NCAA championship game will occur on Monday, April 8.