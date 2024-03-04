Has a 16 seed ever beat a 1 seed in March Madness? Exploring biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history

With March Madness 2024 looming, NCAA basketball teams are vying for the most advantageous positions they can secure. Traditionally, top-seeded teams enjoy the privilege of facing off against opponents with the least favorable odds of success in their respective brackets during the playoffs.

Nevertheless, even teams with impeccable records can fall in the first round, especially in the NCAA basketball bracket, where the top-ranked team contends against the team with the 16th-best record.

Throughout the history of March Madness, only two 16th-seeded teams have pulled off significant upsets by beating highly favored giants.

Two instances when 16th seeded teams beat a first-seeded team in NCAA March Madness

#1 Maryland-Baltimore County def. Virginia Cavaliers

On Mar. 16, 2018, the University of Maryland-Baltimore County became the first team in NCAA March Madness history to beat a first-seeded team. The Virginia Cavaliers came out flat, getting blown away by UMBC in a 74-54 defeat.

Jarius Lyles led the charge for UMBC with 28 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Arkel Lamar finished with a double-double of 12 points and 10 boards. Joe Sherburne chipped in with 14 markers, while KJ Maura rounded up the double-digit scorers with 10.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Cavaliers were led by future 2019 NBA 24th overall draft pick Ty Jerome who struggled with shooting 6-of-16 to finish with only 15 points along with four steals, four 3-pointers and three rebounds.

Kyle Guy had 15 points, but their combined efforts were not enough from averting the upset.

#2 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights def. Purdue Boilermakers

This upset by Fairleigh Dickinson over Purdue happened last year, on Mar. 17. Unlike the first upset, this game was much closer, with Purdue losing 63-58.

Sean Moore was the top scorer for the Knights with 19 points, five rebounds, two bloicks and one steal. He got help from Demetre Robers and Cameron Tweedy, who combined for 22 points.

Meanwhile, the Boilermakers were led by seven-foot-four Zach Edey, who registered 21 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Healso shot well, doing 7-of-11. However, Edey's teammates failed to complement him, as the team shot a combnied 35.8% and committed 16 turnovers.

Edey is expected to be selected 35th overall in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft. He had remained with the Boilermakers for anther year after their tough 2023 NCAAA March Madness early exit.