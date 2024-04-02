"Has Hailey Van Lith been called Kevin Durant?": Fox Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb goes on a rant about LSU star amid LA Times controversy

Fox Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb has gone on the offensive against LSU guard Hailey Van Lith for defending her teammates days after an Los Angeles Times article criticizing them was released. The article had originally referred to LSU players as "dirty debutantes." The phrase has since been removed.

In his radio program, Gottlieb dug into Van Lith's past, as she was a star guard in Louisville for three seasons before transferring this season to LSU, which captured the 2022-23 NCAA women's basketball championship by defeating Iowa. The 5-foot-7 guard was an integral part of the Louisville team that lost to Iowa in the Elite Eight that year.

Gottlieb wondered if Van Lith had been called Kevin Durant for transferring to the school (LSU) that beat the team (Iowa) that conquered her former squad (Louisville).

"Has Hailey Van Lith been called Kevin Durant? Because she pulled a Kevin Durant. She lost to Iowa in the Elite Eight and then she joined LSU the next year as 'essentially a free agent,'" Gottlieb said.

The sports personality added that the college basketball world doesn't like LSU because they're buying up talent from another team after competing for the championship, just like the Golden State Warriors did in signing Kevin Durant in 2016.

Furthermore, Gottlieb claimed the Lady Tigers run their mouth constantly to defend themselves. He added that the media despises LSU coach Kim Mulkey for her previous statements.

"You've run your mouth constantly. Your coach is despised and anytime somebody's critical of you... you go to the sexism or racism card," he said.

Gottlieb made the comments hours before LSU's Eite Eight game against the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes.

Hailey Van Lith defends her teammates

Van Lith has constantly supported her teammates in LSU.

Van Lith defended her teammates after the LA Times article was published and labeled the people who have negative perceptions about her teammates as racist.

In an interview, the guard said she supports her team in everything they do and that she was sad and upset with the words used in the article.

"I have a duty to my teammates to have their back. Some of the words that were used in that article were very sad and upsetting. Calling us the dirty debutantes, has nothing to do with sports. That's not motivating." Van Lith said.

The Wenatchee, Washington native noted she was aware of the racial bias in society since she was young and believes she is responsible for her actions, especially when it comes mingling with her Black teammates.

