HC Jan Jensen, Jada Gyamfi, Lucy Olsen and others react as Iowa freshman Addie Deal shares snippets from life as a Hawkeye

Iowa freshman Addie Deal shared snippets of her life as a Hawkeye from the scenes outside the Carver-Hawkeye Arena and during practices with the team.

Ad

The five-star prospect out of Mater Dei High School posted the photos on Instagram with a four-word caption that read:

"I love it here 🙂‍↕️"

Ad

Trending

The pictures generated positive reactions from her teammates, alumni and coach Jan Jensen, who had love written all over her reaction after seeing Deal's photos.

"I love it that you’re here… and I love it that you love it here!😊❤️🖤💛," the 56-year-old bench tactician said.

Ioiwa coach Jan Jensen's reaction (Image Source: @addie.deal/Instagram)

Iowa alumnus and Washington Mystics guard Lucy Olsen added that Deal appears great wearing the yellow and black colors.

Ad

"Iowa looks good on uuuu," Olsen wrote.

Lucy Olsen's reaction (Image Source: @addie.deal/Instagram)

Senior forward Jada Gyamfi gave out four red heart emojis as a reaction to the freshman guard's post.

Ad

Jada Gyamfi's reaction (image Source: @addie.deal/Instagram)

Alumnus Sydney Affolter and teammates Taylor Stremlow, Callie Levin, Kylie Feuerbach, Journey Houston, Taylor McCabe and Chit-Chat Wright also posted their heartfelt reactions to Deal on Instagram.

Ad

Iowa's reactions to Addie Deal's post (Image Source: @addie.deal/Instagram)

Addie Deal and the Iowa Hawkeyes are busily preparing for the 2025-26 season as they look to improve on the second-round finish in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Iowa freshman Addie Deal looks up to former Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu

Iowa freshman Addie Deal admitted that she idolized former Oregon standout and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu growing up.

Deal claims her skillset is modeled after the four-time WNBA All-Star because she played for Ionescu's team during her time in the AAU.

The six-foot, five-star recruit also competed in the McDonald's All-American Game, the Mamba League, Nike Nationals, USA Basketball minicamp and other top-class youth basketball leagues in high school.

Ad

Addie Deal and the Iowa Hawkeyes began their summer preparations for the 2025-26 season last week. Coach Jan Jensen will use the practice sessions as a tool to evaluate which player would blend into the system and become dependable when the need arises.

The Hawkeyes are part of the Big Ten Conference, which features formidable programs such as UCLA, USC, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Maryland, Illinois and Oregon. The nonconference regular season starts in November.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here