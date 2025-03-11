“Healthy LSU can beat UConn”: College hoops fans react to Paige Bueckers’ preview of potential battle with Flau’jae Johnson and co.

The LSU Tigers and UConn Huskies are two of the most storied programs in college basketball. Both teams have produced stars in the past, and the 2025 season is no different.

Heading into March Madness, the LSU Tigers are the No. 10 ranked team in the nation, while the UConn Huskies are ranked No. 3. As we count down to the business end of the season, UConn's Paige Bueckers and LSU's Flau'jae Johnson had a sit-down that was posted on Instagram.

During the sit-down, the duo discussed a potential battle in the college basketball playoffs.

Johnson said:

"I'll try to guard you for sure. Put me on Big Paige. If we did see each other in March, how do you think that will go down?"

Bueckers replied:

"I think it would be very entertaining. I like both sides. I think it'll be a close game."

Here's what LSU fans had to say regarding the potential battle:

A fan added, "A Healthy LSU any day!!"

However, UConn fans were also in the comment section:

A fan stated, "UConn smacks LSU"

Another added, "UConn will win"

The LSU Tigers and UConn Huskies are stacked with some of the most talented players in the country. These players were the cream of the crop during high school and were highly recruited before choosing their destination.

Both the Tigers and Huskies are stacked with WNBA-caliber talent. A playoff game between both sides would be a spectacle for fans and casuals.

How are LSU's stars performing this season?

Flau'jae Johnson is arguably LSU's best player. She's in her junior season. Johnson has appeared in 30 games and leads the Tigers in scoring with 18.9 points per game.

Another star on the Tigers is Aneesah Morrow. Morrow is the team's Swiss army knife forward, and she's the epitome of versatility for Kim Mulkey's side. Morrow leads the Tigers in rebounds and steals, plus she's just .4 behind Flau'jae Johnson in scoring.

Mikaylah Williams is the third star on the LSU Tigers squad. She's the ying to Flau'jae Johnson's yang in the backcourt. Williams hasn't missed a single game this season and ranks in the top five in most LSU statistical categories.

How are UConn's stars performing this season?

On the other hand, the best player on the UConn Huskies is Paige Bueckers. The 2021 National Player of the Year is likely playing in her last year of collegiate basketball before declaring for the WNBA draft. Bueckers leads the Huskies in scoring and assists.

Sarah Strong is the best frontcourt player on the Huskies. She leads the team in rebounds, steals, and blocks and ranks second in points per game.

Azzi Fudd, a versatile guard, is Bueckers' running mate in the backcourt. Fudd is a sensational teammate and the glue for the Huskies. She's their third-leading scorer and most lethal shooter from the 3-point line.

