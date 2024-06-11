Houston basketball recruiting: Top 3 high school prospects for Kelvin Sampson's team ft. Mercy Miller

Kelvin Sampson can consider himself lucky as four out of his five star players last season will return for the upcoming season. The one player who will be moving on is Jamal Shead, who declared for the 2024 NBA Draft.

Shead was a key player for Sampson in the 2023-24 season. He averaged 12.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, and 6.3 apg. In ESPN's latest mock draft by Jonathan Givony, he is placed as No. 51 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He led the Cougars to the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA tournament, where they lost to Duke.

However, Sampson has filled the void left by him by securing the signing of Oklahoma transfer Milos Uzan. They have also secured the services of two high school recruits and have eyes on many more.

Let's take a look at the top three high school prospects who could help in deciding the future of the program.

Top 3 high school prospects for Kelvin Sampson's Houston Cougars

#3 Brayden Burries

Syndication: The Augusta Chronicle

Brayden Burries is the top future high school prospect for the Cougars and is currently playing basketball at Roosevelt High School, Eastvale, CA. He is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports and has received offers from around 17 college programs, such as USC, Houston, Duke, Alabama, etc.

Burries averaged 24.8 ppg. 3.5 apg, and 7.9 rebounds per game last season and ranks 25th in the nation. He also stands at sixth position in California. His addition to the Cougars can give Kelvin Sampson a proper scorer who is known for his versatility and intelligence on the court.

#2 Chase McCarty

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

Chase McCarty has decided to start his collegiate career with the Houston Cougars by signing a letter of intent. A 6'6" and 200 pounds, he was No. 73 in the country in the 247Sports' top prospect list, whereas ESPN100 had him at No. 94.

Coming from IMG Academy, McCarty can offer Kelvin Sampson incredible open shots and excellent rebounds. He averaged 23.7 ppg and 6.5 rpg last season and is one of the most competitive players in high school.

#1 Mercy Miller

High School: Boys Basketball Sierra Canyon at Notre Dame

Mercy Miller was another top high school prospect last year who signed the letter of intent in 2023 and will begin his freshman journey in the upcoming season with them. ESPN's 4-star recruit, he led Notre Dame High School to their first CIF statte championship by scoring 17 points, nine rebounds, and five assists against Granada as a junior.

In the 2023-24 season for Notre Dame, he averaed 29.8 ppg, 3.9 apg, and 9.3 rebounds per game. He can provide the right amount of aggression on the court and is known for his great touches.

A 6-foot-4 guard, Miller is also known for his rebounding skills and amazing passes and can turn out to be a great addition for Kelvin Sampson.

