Houston vs BYU Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 23 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

On Tuesday night, we have a battle of Big 12 Conference-ranked opponents inside the Marriott Center as the fourth-ranked Houston Cougars square off against the 21st-ranked BYU Cougars.

Houston (16-2, 3-2 in the Big 12) is firing all cylinders and is riding a two-game winning streak after a 57-42 home win over the UCF Knights on Saturday. BYU (14-4, 2-3) is looking to bounce back after an 85-78 road loss on Saturday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Houston vs BYU betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Houston Cougars -2.5 (-115) Over 135.5 (-105) -145 BYU Cougars +2.5 (-105) Under 135.5 (-115) +125

Houston vs BYU Head-to-Head

The Houston Cougars and BYU Cougars are preparing to face off for only the third time in history. Each squad had won once and was on their way to victory. The last time these teams met, BYU won 72-71 on November 15, 2019.

Where can I watch Houston vs. BYU?

This battle between ranked foes will be televised on the Big 12 Network. It is also available to stream on ESPN+ tonight.

Houston vs BYU Key Injuries

Houston

Forward J'Wan Roberts: Knee (Questionable)

Guard Terrance Arceneaux: Achilles (OUT)

BYU

Guard Dawson Baker: Foot (OUT)

Forward Noah Waterman: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Forward Marcus Adams Jr: Eligibility (OUT)

Houston vs BYU: Best Picks and Prediction

These two teams are doing incredibly well but there is a reason why there is a massive gap in the rankings. A major difference lately has been on the defensive side of the court. Houston is allowing 55.2 points in their last five games, while BYU is giving up 74.0 points in their previous four games.

BYU is dealing with injuries and there is a reason why they are 2-3 overall in their previous five games. Houston will be able to pick the pockets with 10.6 steals per game.

Expect players like LJ Cryer to play well on both sides of the court, which could make things interesting. This game is just one possession and it will be interesting to see how they take advantage of more talent.

Houston's defense should stifle BYU's attack. There is a reason Houston is the favorite in this game despite being on the road, so back the Houston Cougars to cover the spread and take up another victory.

Pick: Houston Cougars: -2.5 (-115)

