How would Kayleigh Heckel fit into Geno Auriemma's UConn? Exploring potential fits alongside KK Arnold, Sarah Strong

Incoming sophomore Kayleigb Heckel entered the transfer portal last month after having a full season with USC. The 5-foot-9 guard appeared in 34 games for the Trojans and averaged 6.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

The Port Chester, New York native was a key piece for the Trojans' campaign in the NCAA Tournament, playing extended minutes in the second round after JuJu Watkins was sidelined with a season-ending knee injury.

She logged 13 points, one rebound, six assists and two steals in USC's 96-59 win over Mississippi State and followed it up with an eight-point, three-rebound, one-steal effort against Kansas State.

Heckel played 18 minutes in USC's 78-64 loss to UConn in the Elite Eight and finished with five points and one rebound.

Four prominent Division I schools have expressed interest in picking her up from the transfer portal. They are the Huskies, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt and Michigan State. She reportedly visited all schools, with the last being at Storrs.

Let's take a closer look at how Kayleigh Heckel could fit into Geno Auriemma's system if the USC transfer chooses UConn.

How does Kayleigh Heckel fit in at UConn?

Kayleigh Heckel's fast hands can force turnovers in UConn's favor

UConn was the No. 1 defensive team in the nation, allowing 52.2 points per game last season. The Huskies averaged 11.4 steals per contest, which topped the Big East Conference and with Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen exhausting their playing years and venturing into the professional ranks, Geno Auriemma lost a combined 3.3 steals per game from last season.

Heckel averaged 1.3 spg in 16.9 minutes of action in 34 games for the Trojans last season and having her in UConn would compensate for the number left off by Bueckers and Chen in the steals department.

Kayleigh Heckel gives KK Arnold a partner in crime off the bench

Kayleigh Heckel played most of her first season at USC off the bench. And with Azzi Fudd and five-star recruit Kelis Fisher possibly taking the starters' roles for the Huskies next season, Heckel could play as a sixth or seventh player from the rotation and form a partnership with KK Arnold.

Arnold and Heckel could solidify the team's second-unit defense, as both players can swipe the ball away from opposing offenses and deliver off the break. Last season, Arnold finished third-best on the team in steals at 1.5 spg, while Heckel's 1.3 spg is just behind Azzi Fudd's and Ashlynn Shade's 1.4 steals per contest.

Kayleigh Heckel helps Sarah Strong operate easily off the post

Kayleigh Heckel's ability to slash through the lane will help star forward Sarah Strong to impose her will inside the shaded lane. The 6-foot-2 Class of 2024 top prospect posted great numbers for the Huakies last season, averaging 16.4 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 3.6 apg, 2.3 spg and 1.7 bpg.

Strong shot 68.3% inside the perimeter last season and it could possibly improve with Heckel's slashing abilities that could help free up the forward for an easy field goal.

