How does LeBron James' son Bryce James compare to his freshman peers at Arizona? Explored

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James achieved something never before seen in the NBA last season. He had the opportunity to take the court at the same time as his son, Bronny James. While it is not rare for sons of NBA players to make it to the NBA, they have never played with their father before. That changed last season.
Bronny James was drafted by the Lakers with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA draft. While he only got limited minutes as a rookie, he appeared in 27 games for the Lakers and played minutes alongside his father.
However, Bronny is not LeBron James's only son. His second son, Bryce James, is set to start his college career in the 2025-26 season. Bryce is signed to play for the Arizona Wildcats next season.
Bryce James is one of five recruits signed to join the Wildcats next season. However, he does not rank as highly as his other signees. Bryce James is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, and the No. 282-ranked player in the nation.
The other three American recruits are Brayden Burries, Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode. Burries is a five-star recruit and the No. 9-ranked player in the nation. Peat is also a five-star recruit and the No. 11-ranked player in the nation.
Aristode is not as highly ranked as the other two American recruits but he is still much more highly touted than Bryce James. He is a four-star recruit and the No. 29-ranked recruit in the nation.
The Arizona Wildcats have one more 2025 recruit, Sidi Gueye. However, he is not from Spain, and as a result, does not have a ranking that is comparable to the American players.
Bryce James helps Sierra Canyon win state with LeBron James in attendance
While Bryce James is not as highly-touted a prospect as some of his future Arizona teammates, he still had a lot of success in high school. In March, he helped Sierra Canyon win the CIF State Division I title. LeBron James was in attendance when his son helped his team secure the victory.
Bryce is not as big of a prospect as his brother, Bronny, was heading into college. He was not a McDonald's All-American like his brother. However, he is still a solid prospect who could develop into an NBA player. According to ESPN, Bryce averaged 8.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season.
