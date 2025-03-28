How many kids does John Calipari have? Know more about Arkansas coach's family

Arkansas coach John Calipari has a family life alongside his celebrated career, even though it might be tough for fans to envision him outside his job. While his professional successes make headlines, Calipari's identity and values are associated with his family.

Calipari often shares anecdotes about his family during interviews. After Arkansas defeated Pacific earlier this season, he joked with reporters that even his wife, Ellen, doesn't listen to him, as nobody remembered what he was angry about following the team's previous game.

Here is a closer look at Calipari's family life and his children:

How many kids does John Calipari have?

John Calipari has three children: two daughters, Erin and Megan Calipari, and one son, Brad Calipari.

Erin Calipari

Erin Calipari is the oldest daughter of John and Ellen Calipari. Born in 1987, she graduated from the University of Massachusetts, where she pursued her bachelor's degree and played on the UMass basketball team.

Erin studied neuropharmacology at Wake Forest University and earned her doctorate there. Now, she is an associate professor at Vanderbilt University and leads the Vanderbilt Center for Addiction Research. According to her X/Twitter bio, her research focuses on the neurological roots of substance use disorders.

Erin married Cody Siciliano in August 2014.

Megan Calipari

Megan Calipari is the second child of John and Ellen, born in 1990. She graduated from the Cambridge School of Culinary Arts Professional Pastry Program and is currently working as a pastry chef specializing in vegan desserts.

Her blog page on Earthly Provisions showcases her recipes and culinary adventures. She runs the vegan bakeshop at FoMu Ice Cream alongside testing and developing recipes for the company.

Megan was among the attendees in Arkansas' second-round game against St. John's on Saturday. She sat next to her mom, Ellen, and their emotional reactions during the game were caught on camera and went viral on social media,

Brad Calipari

John Calipari’s son, Brad Calipari, is the youngest of the three children. He is following in his father's footsteps in basketball, having played college basketball at Kentucky under his father and later at Detroit Mercy.

Since 2021, Brad has been working under Calipari as a member of his coaching staff. When Calipari joined Arkansas, Brad followed suit and became an assistant coach for the Razorbacks.

John Calipari's wife Ellen Calipari

John Calipari has been married to Ellen Calipari since 1986. John met Ellen when he was working as an assistant coach at the University of Kansas. Ellen was working as a secretary in the athletic department.

The two founded The Calipari Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports various charitable causes, with Ellen actively involved in its operation as the vice president.

