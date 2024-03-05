The Fighting Illini of Illinois have had numerous appearances in the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament and have a storied legacy in college basketball.

They have a history that goes back over a century, having appeared in the national tournament several times. Without any further ado, let's dive into their journey in the tournament.

History of Illinois NCCA Tournament appearances

Illinois have showcased their consistency and competitive powers in the NCAA Tournament, making 32 appearances. They have been to the Final Four 5 times. The Fighting Illini have also reached the Elite Eight stage on nine occasions,

They have been dominant in the Big Ten Conference, securing an impressive 18 regular season championship. These achievements set them apart as the perennial powerhouse in the tournament.

Have Illinois won the NCAA Championship?

Despite their numerous tournament appearances and electrifying history, the fighting Illini have not yet captured the ultimate prize of the NCAA championship. Their closest chance for glory came in 2005. They advanced to the national championship game with an outstanding 37-1.

They were led by the star players like Deron Williams, Dee Brown and Luther Head. However, they didn't go all the way, as they faced a shock 75-70 defeat to Carolina in a closely contested final.

The Fighting Illini have a poor March Madness record in the last three years. In the last three seasons, they have lost either in the first or the second round.

Illinois has a prestigious national championship title for their undefeated season in 1915 and 1943, though. They were awarded the non-NCAA tournament nation championships by the Helms Athletic Foundation and the Premo-Poretta Power Poll, adding to their rich history.

With Purdue leading the ranking, Illinois is second in the Big Ten Conference with 13-5 conference and 22-7 overall record, with an average of 85.8 points per game.

The team continues to chase their ultimate goal of securing the champoinship. Coach Brad Underwood leads the charge and helping Illinois towards new horizons.

