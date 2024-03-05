Former WNBA legend Sue Bird has hilarious reaction to $3.1 million worth Caitlin Clark’s giant Nike billboard - “whole lotta misses”

Caitlin Clark reached the highest peak in her record-breaking career on Sunday as she surpassed LSU legend Pete Maravich to become the NCAA Division I all-time top scorer in women's or men's basketball. She put up 35 points in the game against Ohio State to bring her total to 3,685 career points. The basketball community came to congratulate Clark on her feat, including Sue Bird.

Nike, Caitlin Clark's partner, celebrated the record with a billboard in downtown Iowa City. The billboard features a picture of Clark taking a jumper on the side of a building. On the other end of the road, another billboard read, "This was never a long shot."

The four-time WNBA champion shared a post of this and added:

"It took 1700+ makes to break this record, but a whole lot of misses, too...... THIS BILLBOARD WAS NOT ONE OF THEM Congrats @caitlinclark22"

Bird, a two-time NCAA champion with UConn and a four-time WNBA champion with the Seattle Storm, has also spoken about Clark's skills on the court. Last year, as Clark led the Hawkeyes to the NCAA Tournament final, Bird pointed out her incredible passing skills.

"What's really impressed me about Caitlin Clark's court vision is a combination of things. ... Some of the passes she makes, you have to have the strength to make," Bird said. "That's not always easy, and it's also been impressive.

"The relationship between her passing and her scoring is what will take her a long way. You obviously can't leave her open. So, the closer you are to her gives her more opportunity to create for herself and use that space to create for others. Because she can be such a good passer, it's actually going to make it easier for her to score as well."

Other celebrities join in to congratulate Caitlin Clark

LeBron James tweeted his regards for Clark, along with U.S. President Joe Biden and tennis legend Billie Jean King.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rapper Travis Scott attended the game in Iowa and also tweeted his support.

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark declared for the 2024 WNBA draft last week. She is projected to be the No. 1 pick, and the Indiana Fever won the first pick. The Fever, who have already dropped hints of Clark joining the team, showed their support for their likely future guard.

Expand Tweet

American soccer player Brandi Chastain also joined in to highlight the impact that Clark brings to the game and for women's sports in general.

Expand Tweet

Clark and the third-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (26-4) still have their postseason run together before parting ways.

Also Read: “This is special" - $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark sheds light on fans’ contributions to Iowa star’s inspirational college basketball journey