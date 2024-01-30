How many times was Juwan Howard an All-Star? Michigan HC's career achievements explored

In the NBA, Juwan Howard was known as a solid, consistent role player. That was the fate of a lot of former college basketball stars--as shown time and time again, not everyone maintains stardom when they go to the pros. But the former Michigan basketball legend ended up as one of the more recognizable role players to ever lace it up.

But unlike a lot of other former NBA journeymen, Juwan Howard has something they don't: he was an All-Star. How many did he have? Well, that question will be answered here.

How many times was Juwan Howard an All-Star?

Juwan Howard was an All-Star once in his career. He was picked for the All-Star game during the 1996 season, which also his best-ever year stats-wise.

As a member of a young Washington Bullets squad, Howard was their main guy on offense. He averaged 22.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists on 49% field goals. Howard was also only the second-ever player in Washington franchise history to score 40 points in back-to-back games after the legendary Bernard King.

Aside from being named an All-Star, Howard was also named to the All-NBA Third team that season. While this may not sound like much, he joined a team stacked with future legends: Charles Barkley, a young Shaquille O'Neal, and sharpshooters Reggie Miller and Mitch Ritchmond (via NBA.com).

Did Juwan Howard play in the All-Star game?

He did, actually. Juwan Howard was a non-factor the entire game, but every NBA fan knows that the game was basically a welcome-back party for one guy: Michael Jordan.

Howard played a total of 16 minutes and logged 2 points, 2 assists, and six rebounds total. For reference's sake, Shaq led the Eastern All Stars with 25 points and 10 boards; Jordan followed with 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist; and Penny Hardaway logged 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 dimes.

For a relatively young player like Juwan Howard back then, it must've been an amazing feeling playing against all those future Hall of Famers. The West's squad was equally stacked with legends too: Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler, Karl Malone, and David Robinson to name a few.