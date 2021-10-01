Top 5 NBA brother duos of all time who have played with or against each other

The NBA has featured over 70 brother pairs since its inception. More recently, it has featured the likes of the Ball brothers, Marcus and Markieff Morris, Brook and Robin Lopez, Justin, Aaron and Jrue Holidays and Giannis, Thanasis and Kostas Antetokounmpos.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five NBA brother duos of all time who have played together or against each other. Without further ado, let's get started:

#5 Horace and Harvey Grant

Forward Harvey Grant of the Washington Wizards (right) stands with his brother, forward Horace Grant of the Orlando Magic.

NBA twins Horace and Harvey Grant were always going to make this list. Horace is a member of the four-championship rings club, and is an All-Star alum. Horace had a stellar 17 seasons in the league, winning the championship thrice with the Chicago Bulls and once with the LA Lakers.

Celebrating #NationalSiblingsDay today, we look back at twins Horace Grant and Harvey Grant sitting down with Ahmad Rashad during the 1990-91 season to talk about their unique relationship as brothers in the NBA.



Harvey, who is less decorated than his sibling, played for 11 seasons in the NBA - seven with the Washington Wizards, three with the Portland Trail Blazers and one with the Sixers.

Harvey's sons, Jerian Grant, a former Wizards point guard, and Jerami of the Detroit Pistons, have also featured in the NBA. Both players have been stacked against each other on multiple occasions.

#4 Bernard and Albert King

Bernard King at the 2013 NCAA Men's Final Four Championship

One half of the King Brothers, Bernard King, is a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee. He was inducted on September 8, 2013.

He was the 1985 NBA scoring champion, and made the All-Star team four times during his career (1982, 1984, 1985, 1991). His return from a knee injury is arguably the greatest comeback in NBA history. Bernard is the 50th all-time leading scorer in the NBA, with 19,655 points scored in 874 appearances.

His brother, Albert, was the New York Nets' (now Brooklyn Nets) 10th overall pick in the 1981 NBA draft. He played in the NBA for nine seasons, representing the Philadelphia 76ers, San Antonio Spurs and the Washington Wizards.

