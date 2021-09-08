Top 5 NBA Hall of Fame induction speeches ever

A retired NBA player can only hope for the day they are inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Every player spends a lifetime thinking only and only about their game. Every night and each morning thoughts of winning, thoughts of championships keep these players motivated.

Top five NBA Hall of Fame induction speeches ever

After giving their all to the league and the sport, only a handful of players are ever believed to be worthy of being enshrined amongst the greats in Springfield. so, the moment an NBA player is inducted into the Hall of Fame is special not just for him but also for all the fans who witnessed this event worldwide.

In light of the dreams and aspirations that go behind every player's journey to this fabled hall, we list the top five Hall of Fame induction speeches ever.

#5 Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan only played for Spurs during the entirety of his NBA career

In fifth position stands the most recently inducted member of this memorial - Tim Duncan. Duncan played for the San Antonio Spurs all his life. An elite center, he dedicated his career to winning championships and outperforming every player and team.

The five-time NBA champ was notorious for his reticent personality. In his 19 years in the NBA, he very rarely addressed crowds or reporters for more than a few minutes but during his Hall of Fame induction speech, the tight-lipped Timmy let loose. In his 12-minute long speech, Duncan made the crowd laugh, cry and live his journey.

Perhaps the most emotional moment of the speech came when The Big Fundamental thanked the two players he'll always be remembered alongside. In his show of gratitude to Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker, Duncan had the following to say:

To look to your left and look to your right and have the same guys there year in, year out is unbelievable. It’s a blessing beyond what I can put into words.

#4 Shaquille O'Neal

Arguably the greatest NBA big man of the early 2000s and perhaps the whole of the league's history, Shaquille O'Neal was a beast amongst men. He was a man capable of pushing the league to change the rules of basketball, a man capable of accomplishing a threepeat his teammate Kobe Bryant.

During his speech, Shaq's overt humor was on full display. One of the best moments from his speech described how he imagines his father arguing with Wilt Chamberlain in heaven.

"If I know my father, he's up there arguing with Wilt Chamberlain right now, trying to convince him that his son is the most dominant big man that ever played the game," Shaq shared with the world.

