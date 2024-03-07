How many times has South Carolina made NCAA tournament? Exploring Gamecocks' history during March Madness

The University of South Carolina men's basketball team has a rich history in collegiate basketball. The Gamecocks compete in the Southeastern Conference, having joined it in 1991.

From ACC conference titles to impressive tournament runs, the Gamecocks have left a strong mark on March Madness. With no further ado, let's dive into their NCAA Tournament history.

History of South Carolina's NCAA Tournament Appearances

The Gamecocks have made nine appearances in the NCAA tournament. Iconic coaches and big game players have led the school since making its NCAA debut in 1971 under the guidance of coach Frank McGuire. The team, a member of the ACC at the time, returned to the tournament again in 1972.

South Carolina made its third consecutive appearance in 1973, displaying its consistency. The streak continued in 1974 with another NCAA appearance, making it the fourth straight appearance and highlighting its competitiveness on the court.

After this, the Gamecocks took 15 years to return to the NCAA Tournament in 1989. They clinched the SEC regular season title in 1997. Then, the school made March Madness appearances in 1998, 2004 and 2017. In 2017, South Carolina stormed into the Final Four for the first time.

Overall, the Gamecocks have made the NCAA Tournament round of 32 four times and Sweet Sixteen four times. Their only appearance at the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight came in 2017.

Also Read: "She's Taylor Swift": Dan Patrick brings up a bold comparison for $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark as she continues to rise in popularity

Has South Carolina Ever Won the NCAA Championship?

SEC Basketball Tournament - First Round

The Gamecocks have come close to championship glory but are yet to grasp it. Despite this, the school has had its fair share of memorable victories. One notable instance occurred in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

In their very first Final Four game, they faced Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Gamecocks performed well in this close contest but ultimately fell short with a final score ending 77-73 in favor of the Bulldogs. This was the nearest they had been to a national championship.

Also Read: $3.1m NIL-valued Caitlin Clark signs new sponsorship deal with Indiana Fever's sponsor ahead of 2024 WNBA Draft

In the 2023-24 season, the South Carolina Gamecocks are second in the SEC. They have a conference record of 12-4 and an overall record of 24-5. The school has also locked up a spot in the NCAA Tournament 2024.

The Gamecocks also have a chance to win the SEC regular season championship and become the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament next week.

Do you think the Gamecocks will secure championship glory in the NCAA Tournament this season? Let us know in the comments section.