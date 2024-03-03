How many times has Tennessee made the NCAA Tournament?

Tennessee has been one of the most consistent NCAA men's basketball programs in recent years. The Volunteers have made it through the NCAA Tournament over the past five years.

This year, Tennessee (23-6, 13-3 in SEC) is nearing its sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance as they are at the top of the SEC standings and are No. 4 in the AP and NCAA coaches poll.

Led by senior guard Dalton Knecht, the Volunteers are on their way to claiming one of their best performances in the program's history. It is also possible that Tennessee can clinch one of the four top seeds in March Madness after the regular season concludes.

History of Tennessee's NCAA Tournament appearances

Tennessee joined the NCAA in 1908 and it took 59 years for the Volunteers to reach the NCAA men's basketball tournament. They made it to the 1967 Sweet Sixteen tournament and fell to Dayton and Indiana.

Tennessee notched its first tournament win in 1979 when they beat Eastern Kentucky. It started a streak of five straight NCAA tournaments from 1979-1983. However, the Volunteers can only reach the second round of each tournament.

The team's best showing in the tournament was in 2010 when they reached the Elite Eight. The sixth-ranked Tennessee defeated lower-ranked San Diego State and Ohio in the first two rounds and surprised No. 2 seed Ohio State in the Sweet 16. Their amazing journey ended with a 69-70 defeat at the hands of Michigan State in the Elite Eight.

Tennessee also went 3-1 in the 2014 edition of the tournament but they began in the First Four. They won over Iowa, Massachusetts, and Mercer before succumbing to No. 2 Michigan in the Sweet 16.

Last season, the No. 4 seed Volunteers made it through the Sweet 16. They defeated No. 13 Louisiana and No. 5 Duke and were stopped by No. 9 Florida Atlantic for a berth in the Elite Eight.

Tennessee has compiled a record of 25-26 in 25 NCAA Tournament appearances overall.

Jahmai Mashack #15 and Josiah-Jordan James #30 of the Tennessee Volunteers walk off the court following their win over the Auburn Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena on February 28, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Has Tennessee ever won the NCAA championship?

The Volunteers have not won an NCAA title in 115 years of joining the league. Their fortunes might change this season as they have one of the strongest teams assembled in the competition. They are a high-scoring team, averaging 80.7 points per game. Their defense has been solid this season, allowing 67.2 points.

However, they are 3-3 against Top 25 teams. They do have a chance of improving it when they face No. 18 South Carolina and No. 16 Kentucky in their last two regular-season games.