How many UConn players has Dan Hurley sent to the NBA? Exploring Huskies coach's impact following Liam McNeeley pick

Since arriving at Storrs in 2018, Dan Hurley has significantly impacted the basketball landscape, revitalizing UConn and propelling numerous players to the NBA, Liam McNeeley being his most recent prodigy. His coaching intelligence and player development strategies have converted the Huskies into a veritable ground for NBA talent.

Hurley led UConn to back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024, thanks in part to his development of NBA-caliber players. Six players from those two seasons have been drafted into the NBA, including three first-round selections.

How many UConn players has Dan Hurley sent to the NBA?

Throughout Dan Hurley's seven seasons at UConn, 10 of his players have transitioned to the NBA. They include prospects who were drafted or signed free agent contracts with teams.

For the first two seasons, none of his players were drafted. James Bouknight became the first UConn player under Hurley to be picked in the NBA draft, in 2021. Since then, Hurley has sent at least one player to the league every year.

In the 2025 draft on Wednesday, Liam McNeeley was selected by the Charlotte Hornets as the 29th pick, becoming the 10th player under Hurley to be drafted into the NBA.

Here's a list of all the players coached by Dan Hurley who have made it to the league:

James Bouknight - Drafted in 2021, 1st Round (11th pick) by the Charlotte Hornets Tyrese Martin - Drafted in 2022, 2nd Round (51st pick) by the Golden State Warriors Jordan Hawkins - Drafted in 2023, 1st Round (14th pick) by the New Orleans Pelicans Andre Jackson Jr - Drafted in 2023, 2nd Round (36th pick) by the Orlando Magic Adama Sanogo - Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chicago Bulls in 2023 Stephon Castle - Drafted in 2024, 1st Round (4th pick) by the San Antonio Spurs Donovan Clingan - Drafted in 2024, 1st Round (7th pick) by the Portland Trail Blazers Tristen Newton - Drafted in 2024, 2nd Round (49th pick) by the Indiana Pacers Cam Spencer - Drafted in 2024, 2nd Round (53rd pick) by the Memphis Grizzlies Liam McNeeley - Drafted in 2025, 1st Round (29th pick) by the Phoenix Suns (traded to Charlotte)

