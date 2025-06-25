Ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg gave fans a glimpse of his personality during a lighthearted “Red Flag or Green Flag” segment on the NBA’s social media platforms.

On Wednesday, June 25, the NBA shared the video on Instagram, which featured Flagg playfully signaling his personal green or red flags, just as basketball fans prepare to see where the Duke standout will be drafted.

Cooper Flagg was projected as one of the elite prospects in recent memory as he gained national attention at the 2022 FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup. In the video, Flagg spoke about his preferences, which related to pregame meals, deodorant, low socks, and other topics.

“Get familiar with @cooper_flagg as we play "Red Flagg or Green Flagg",” the caption read.

The post caught the attention of UConn’s Liam McNeeley, who couldn’t resist joining the fun, adding to the buzz surrounding both young stars.

“😂,” McNeeley wrote.

Liam McNeeley reacts as Cooper Flagg shares his red flags hours ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft - Image source: Instagram/nba

McNeeley was a consensus five-star recruit and one of the top players in the 2024 class. He originally committed to Indiana but later requested a release from his NLI on March 7, 2024. McNeeley officially committed to UConn on Apr. 26, 2024, where he averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists for the Huskies in the 2024-25 season.

Flagg committed to Duke on Oct. 30, 2023, and reclassified to the class of 2024 after his sophomore season. He finished as the No. 1 overall recruit in his class and signed with Duke.

LeBron James makes bold predictions about Cooper Flagg with Dallas Mavericks

On Tuesday, LeBron James expressed his belief that Cooper Flagg would be stepping into an ideal situation as the projected No. 1 overall pick with the Dallas Mavericks.

Speaking on the Mind The Game podcast with Steve Nash, James praised Flagg’s skill set and highlighted the advantage of joining a team full of experienced stars and proven winners.

As a freshman, Flagg impressed during his freshman season at Duke. He averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, along with 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

“Cooper Flagg had an incredible year at Duke,” James said. “A guy that can do so many different things on the floor, can play with the ball, defend, pass, he’s got it all.”

The Mavericks, who won the draft lottery against the odds, are expected to select Flagg with the No. 1 pick at Wednesday’s draft at Barclays Center in New York. For James, what stood out was the strong veteran presence awaiting Flagg in Dallas.

“He’s coming into a team that’s already established with Hall of Fame guys like Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and a Hall of Fame coach in Jason Kidd,” James said. “They’re going to hand him the whole blueprint while he figures out his own path.”

The Mavericks recently reshaped their roster, acquiring Thompson and Davis to join Irving and Kidd, all with championship experience.

James also pointed to Flagg’s impressive showing with the USA Basketball Select Team during preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Flagg became the first college player in over a decade to earn a spot on the USA Select Team, impressing against NBA stars.

