LeBron James passes $118,048,000 NBA champ’s story as perfect message for Bronny and Bryce to fuel their paths

LeBron James has been in the public eye since he was in high school. Even after 22 years in the NBA, the LA Lakers star still has a lot to offer to his fans, and his love for the game has remained intact.

James has long preached that the cerebral side of basketball has kept him recharged and motivated season after season. With his oldest child, Bronny, in the NBA ,and his youngest son, Bryce, carving his path, he's been praised for being a great father.

James revealed on Sunday how he has kept his sons motivated. The Lakers star said he messaged them the pre-NBA resume of Derrick White. The Celtics guard signed a $118,048,000 extension in July after winning an NBA championship.

"Unranked in high school, zero D1 scholarship offers, played three years of division two basketball at UCCS, transferred to Colorado and now is an NBA champion on one of the best teams in the NBA," James said, via the "Mind the Game" podcast. "And that guy is Derrick White."

His message to his sons was clear.

"Everybody's road to success is different, so stay locked in and patient," James said.

James finding motivation to play and still compete in the league is arguably underrated. However, it will be business as usual for him when he puts on his gear for his 23rd season.

Tom Brady gives LeBron James his flowers in star-studded meetup

LeBron James and Tom Brady have the highest regard for each other for their contributions to sports. The two of the greatest athletes of this generation have never shied away from giving one another their deserved flowers.

Sports fans witnessed it again on Saturday, when James and Brady shared the stage at Fanatics Fest in New York City. The NFL legend was part of the panel of "The Shop Live" and praised the Lakers superstar.

"What (LeBron) has done in basketball in this age with all the pressure and intensity that's been on him, the Olympics, the different teams that he's been on," Brady said. "He's always done things the right way. He's always risen above all the noise and BS and continued to deliver. So you're witnessing the greatest ever, and I hope you guys will appreciate that."

After 22 years in the league, James can already hang his sneakers and say goodbye to basketball. However, he is still one of the best players in the NBA, and could still play for many years to come.

