"So fake" - NFL fans react as Tom Brady labels LeBron James "the greatest ever"

Fans reacted to seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady calling LeBron James the greatest player of all time.

Brady also heaped praise on James for his work ethic, dedication and passion for his sport, explaining at the 2025 Fanatics Fest in New York on Saturday:

"From the intensity that's been on him, Olympics, the different teams that he's been on, he's always done things the right way. He's always risen above all the noise and B.S. and continued to deliver. You're witnessing the greatest ever and I hope you guys all appreciate that."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans reacted to Tom Brady's praise for LeBron James, considering that he had left James off a list of GOATs across sports earlier this month.

"People be so fake when the person is right in front of them Tom just left Bron off his GOAT of GOATs list lmaooo," one commented.

"Well TB cheated and got coddled, so his words hold no weight imo I mean what would u expect him to say with LBJ sitting right there? most of these athletes glaze each other anyways, so it's expected," another said.

"Tom Brady knows ball lol," one wrote.

"Brady hyping LeBron? Legendary bromance vibes!" another said.

"LeBron is not the greatest ever. He's great but not the greatest ever," one argued.

Earlier this month, Tom Brady, asked to share his Mount Rushmore of GOATs across sports, named NBA legends like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods, Shohei Ohtani and even WNBA stars Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.

Expand Tweet

Tom Brady spits on Jets star Sauce Garnder's jersey during WWE-styled entrance and Fanatics Fest

The retired NFL legend went viral for his antics at the Fanatics Fest in New York. On Friday, Brady made a WWE-style entrance to the Fest with music in the background.

He picked up a Sauce Garner jersey from the crowd and spit on it before throwing it to the ground and stomping on it. Brady also tore an Eli Manning jersey, which led to boos from the crowd at New York.

You can check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

While Garner and Brady have never faced each other, the retired quarterback has a history with Eli Manning. The Giants legend beat Brady twice to lift the Super Bowl trophy, denying the multple Super Bowl champ from adding a few more Lombardi trophies to his cabinet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

College World Series Bracket 2025: Full list of teams heading to Omaha for a chance at national title