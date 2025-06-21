Tom Brady enjoying 'no strings attached' dating status with Irina Shayk: Report

Tom Brady's love life has consistently been a topic of interest among fans. The NFL legend was last linked with Russian model Irina Shayk in 2023, with whom the retired quarterback had a short-term romance. The two dated for a couple of months before deciding to call off their relationship.

However, according to Life & Style magazine, Brady and Shayk are still secretly dating. While the details and timeline of their relationship remain unclear, an insider told the outlet the couple has chosen to be "extremely private" about it.

Interestingly, the couple hasn't labeled their relationship as serious, and it has been more of a "no strings attached" romance. That's also why they've chosen to keep things completely private, avoiding nearly all public appearances together.

“It’s all very no strings attached as well," an unamed source told Life & Style. "Which is another reason they don’t want to flaunt what they’ve got going on, they’re not in that stage of the relationship. He’s still cherishing his independence. But they do have a good time together."

The source further revealed that Tom Brady and Irina Shayk "usually meet up in hotel rooms" and have preferred spending time together at the ex-NFL star's "property in Miami." It gave them an extra advantage in avoiding being spotted in public, thereby reducing the risk of unwanted attention.

Tom Brady sat perfectly with the dating preferences of Irina Shayk

After Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's romance seemingly fizzled away in 2023, the Russian model went on the lookout for another date. However, Shayk had a hard time finding men who fit her preference.

“She is shopping, but her dating pool is a tiny group of people. She needs famous, good looking and money. How many of those are there? Five, ten?” an unnamed source told Page Six.

Nevertheless, it would be interesting to see how long Brady and Shayk have kept their romance out of public attention. Before Shayk, Brady was in a 13-year-long marriage with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. The two divorced in October 2022 and continued co-parenting their three kids.

