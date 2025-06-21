Sauce Gardner fires back at Tom Brady with viral meme as NFL GOAT spits on his Jets jersey during WWE-style entrance at Fanatics Fest

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner didn’t need words to clap back at Tom Brady, just a meme.

Ad

Brady stomped on Gardner’s jersey during a WWE-style entrance at Fanatics Fest on Friday. the Jets star fired back with a viral gif of rapper 50 Cent asking, "What you saying f**k me for?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Gardner and the seven-time Super Bowl champion never clashed on the field, the corner entered the league in 2022, Brady’s final year

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fanatics Fest 2025 wasn’t just another collectibles convention. It was part fan expo, celebrity showcase and sports entertainment.

Backed by WWE superstar Cody Rhodes' iconic entrance theme, Brady stormed the stage. He strutted through the fog before seemingly spitting on Sauce Gardner's Jets jersey, then discarding it. Not stopping there, he also tore an Eli Manning Giants jersey in two, drawing boos, laughs and gasps from the New York crowd.

Ad

Tom Brady wasn’t the only former quarterback embracing a bit of sports theater. Manning made a surprise entrance of his own, bursting onto the stage to ‘tackle’ Brady with a piggyback ambush after watching his jersey get ripped.

Manning famously beat Brady twice in championship games, including the 2007 season’s stunning upset that denied New England a perfect year.

Sauce Gardner is a star still on the rise, despite a rankings dip

Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

Sauce Gardner’s on-field reputation remains elite, though not untouched. CBS Sports recently dropped him from No. 12 to No. 24 in its annual player rankings, citing minor regression and tackling concerns. But the numbers suggest stability: just one touchdown allowed in 2024, a 56.9% completion rate on 33 targets and 541 yards conceded in coverage.

Ad

"Gardner's play fell off some in 2024, much like a lot of Jets, but it didn't fall that much," Prisco said, according to Yardbarker. "He needs to tackle better at times, but there is no doubt he is an outstanding cover corner."

That statistical consistency mirrors his rookie and sophomore seasons, which earned him First-Team All-Pro honors. Though his ranking slipped, analysts still place him among the league’s top corners, behind only Patrick Surtain II and Derek Stingley Jr.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.