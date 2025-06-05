Tom Brady weighs in on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese beef as Patriots legend reveals his Mount Rushmore of GOATS

Tom Brady made his thoughts clear about the ongoing rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. The seven-time Super Bowl champion knows a thing or two about greatness, having competed with and against some of the best players in the NFL.

Brady is considered the greatest of all time after he led his two NFL franchises, the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to Super Bowl wins.

Just like he's touted as the best NFL player to ever exist, Brady knows there are other superior athletes who left a huge mark in the world of sports. During a conversation with Bleacher Report on Wednesday, the legendary quarterback was asked about his Mt. Rushmore of GOATs.

While Mt. Rushmore only has four spots, Brady filled his with many more.

"Michael Jordan," Brady said. "He was my childhood idol. He was unbelievable. Obviously, I loved Kobe Bryant. I still love Kobe Bryant. Tiger (Woods), his competitiveness. What Rory McIlroy has done, I love that. Shohei Ohtani, what he's done has been unbelievable.

"Barry Bonds. He went to my high school. I was the biggest fan of him growing up. Michael Phelps. I love him. ... Michael Johnson.

He then switched the focus to women's basketball, first going with one of his players on the Las Vegas Aces, before talking about Clark and Reese.

"A'ja Wilson, from my Las Vegas Aces," Brady said. "I love her, she's amazing. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, this little thing they got going, I love that. It's been really exciting."

Tom Brady congratulated Caitlin Clark on major NCAA record

Tom Brady has been a huge fan of Caitlin Clark since her college days. Whenever the former Iowa Hawkeyes star made headlines, the NFL legend reacted.

He's been a huge advocate for women's basketball, even joining the Aces' ownership group alongside Mark Davis ahead of the team's 2023 championship.

Last year, as Clark broke Kelsey Plum's college basketball scoring record, Brady was among those who showered Clark with praise.

"I just wanted to say congratulations on the record," Brady said in February 2024, according to Big Ten Network (Timestamp: 0:35). "Like the rest of the country, I've been following along as you chased down my girl Kelsey, but I know she's proud of you too. We love witnessing greatness here. Keep your head down, go finish the job and I'll be watching."

Clark is a betting favorite to win the 2025 WNBA MVP award. The rivalry with Angel Reese is reaching new heights, but the 5-1 record the guard has over the forward as a pro shows who's winning it at the moment.

