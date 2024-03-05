How many years has Caitlin Clark played college basketball? Exploring Iowa guard's college career

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark reached another milestone in her college career when she broke the NCAA all-time scoring record that stood for over 50 years.

She broke the record against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday with her free throws. The 22-year-old surpassed LSU legend Pete Maravich, who scored 3,667 points.

How many years has Caitlin Clark played college basketball?

Clark entered her freshman year as Iowa's starting point guard. She made her debut in Nov. 2020, recording 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a win over Northern Iowa.

She played four years of college basketball before declaring that she will enroll in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She has tons of records to her name at Iowa University. Here are a few:

She is first on the all-time NCAA WBB scoring list.

She's the NCAA’s men’s and women’s all-time leading scorer surpassing LSU’s Pete Maravich in her 130th career game against No. 2 Ohio State on Mar. 3.

She surpassed the AIAW all-time leading scorer Lynette Woodard in her 129th career game, against Minnesota on Feb. 28, 2024.

Clark is the first Division-I player to record 3,600+ points, 1,000+ assists and 850+ rebounds in a career.

She has 40+ points, 5+ assists, and 5+ rebounds six times and three times against AP Top 25 opponents. In that time, the rest of Division I has had three such games.

Clark holds the Big Ten record for most weekly awards, at 28.

Caitlin Clark WNBA Draft

Clark will enter the WNBA Draft 2024 after four special years at Iowa. She's projected to go as the No. 1 by the Indiana Fever, according to ESPN's mock Draft.

"It is impossible for me to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa -- my teammates, who made the last four years the best, said Clark.

"My coaches, trainers and staff who always let me be me, Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night, and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially young kids."

She made her decision public three days before Iowa's senior day against Ohio. Clark had one more year of eligibility because the NCAA gave an additional year to players who played in the 2020-21 COVID-19 plagued-season.

"I think I've known for a little while, honestly," Clark told the media Friday afternoon.

"I've had quite a few conversations with our coaching staff, and they were always very supportive in trying to help me understand both sides and see both sides, so I think especially over the last couple weeks, my decision has become more clear."

Do you think Indiana Fever will pick Caitlin Clark?

