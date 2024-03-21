How to watch Wagner vs North Carolina basketball game today? TV channel, streaming options and more for 2024 NCAA Tournament

No. 1 North Carolina and No. 16 Wagner lock horns in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Thursday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

After missing the NCAA Tournament last year, the Tar Heels are back in a big way, securing the top seed in the West Regional. They want to continue their March Madness run against the Seahawks, who survived a closely fought First Four encounter against Howard.

North Carolina is coming off a tough loss to North Carolina State in the ACC Tournament final. It will seek to right the ship in the first round by beating an upstart Wagner team looking to prove that they deserve the nod of the selection committee over other teams with a better team standing.

RJ Davis leads the Tar Heels' offense with 21.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals. The frontcourt duo of Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram provide additional firepower, with Bacot producing a double-double of 14.1 ppg and 10.2 rpg. Ingram completes the Tar Heels' Twin Tower combo with averages of 12.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest.

Meanwhile, Melvin Council Jr spearheads the Seahawks' attack with 14.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg and 3.5 apg. Tahron Allen is the other player averaging in double figures, with 10.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 1.0 apg.

What channel is Wagner vs North Carolina basketball game today?

Melvin Council Jr looks to lead Wagner to an epic upset of North Carolina in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Date: Thursday, Mar. 21, 2024

Start Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live streaming details for Wagner vs North Carolina Basketball Game

College basketball fans have five streaming options in watching this first-round clash. The game is available on Paramount+, HULU with Live TV, NCAA March Madness Live app, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV.

Where is Wagner vs North Carolina basketball game today?

Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Ticket Details: According to StubHub, a ticket for this game costs $67.

Radio coverage for Wagner vs North Carolina Basketball game today

The Wagner-North Carolina game can be heard on Sirius XM (201), Tar Heels Sports Network and Westwood Radio.

Jones Angell will be the main announcer for the Tar Heels Sports Network, while Westwood Radio will have Jason Benetti and Casey Jacobsen commenting on the showdown.

