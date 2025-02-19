"I just think he's one of the best players in the country": UNC legend Roy Williams lauds Cooper Flagg

Duke Blue Devils swingman Cooper Flagg has turned all the heads in his direction for how much of a freshman sensation he is. On a likely one-and-done stint in the 2024-25 season, the Newport, Maine, native has spearheaded the No. 3-ranked program in the nation to a 15-1 ACC record thus far, 23-3 overall.

Flagg is doing this on averages of a team-high 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game for the Jon Scheyer-coached squad. With his stellar play, it is becoming more than likely that the freshman will be the top pick in this year's NBA draft.

He has caught the attention of former UNC Tar Heels coach Roy Williams, who won three national championships in his almost 50-year coaching career.

In an episode of Yahoo! Sports' "College Basketball Power Hour" on YouTube on Tuesday, the 74-year-old lauded the young sensation for his play despite playing for one of North Carolina's rivals.

"I do not know him, have not had any conversations with him," Williams said (51:40). "But, from a distance, I really admire the way he plays. I really admire the way he's handled all the attention. I did not cheer for him a couple of weeks ago, and I will not be cheering for him two or three weeks from now, but I just think he's one of the best players in the country regardless of what grade.

"The fact that he is a freshman and has a chance to be the Player of the Year in the country, he's accomplished so many amazing things."

For Flagg and the rest of the Blue Devils, they'll continue their campaign on Saturday against the unranked Illinois Fighting Illini in Madison Square Garden.

Roy Williams compares Cooper Flagg to Tyler Hansbrough

Roy Williams and Tyler Hansbrough in 2009. - Source: Bob Donnan, Imagn

During the interview, Roy Williams also compared Cooper Flagg to one of his former collegiate stars Tyler Hansbrough. The now 39-year-old won the 2009 national title with Williams.

"Well, you don't have to," Williams shared (51:08). "I mean I had Tyler Hansbrough, who was first-team All-American (for) four years. He was the best player and with those kind of guys, you don't have to coach them very much. You just give them a little advice here and there. Let people know that you are talking to them, it's not just them kind of thing but Tyler made me look good.

"I think Cooper's doing the same thing to Jon," he then added.

Being under the tutelage of Williams for his four-year college basketball stint, Hansbrough was named the National Player of the Year in 2008 and had overall collegiate career averages of 20.2 markers, 8.6 boards, 1.1 assists and 1.3 steals a game.

