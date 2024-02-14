"I knew he was SPECIAL": When LeBron James claimed he knew a star was born watching Steph Curry's Davidson heroics during March Madness

LeBron James was once spotted in the front row at a Davidson game during March Madness. He was watching a certain Stephen Curry tear it apart in the NCAA. Of course, nobody knew then that Curry would be the superstar that he is today. But James claims that he did know how "special" Steph was.

What did LeBron James say about Steph Curry?

LeBron James on his X handle (formerly Twitter) had posted a clip of Steph Curry during March Madness. In the video, we can see James, gasping at Curry's heroics while sitting in the front row of the arena. As a caption on that post, James wrote,

"Wasn’t some kid to me! I knew he was SPECIAL that’s why I went to see it up close and personal!"

The majority of the NBA had no clue whether Curry had what it took to be a top-level point guard in the NBA. But Curry ended up surpassing all expectations and establishing himself as arguably one of the five greatest players to ever play this sport. And incidentally, one of his earliest high-profile fans ended up becoming his fiercest rival.

It is a well-known fact that LeBron and Steph massively respect each other. But that hasn't stopped them from going at each other at full tilt, no matter the magnitude of the game. The pair have faced each other on multiple occasions at the biggest of stages, including NBA Finals game sevens.

It is even crazier to think that a 39-year-old LeBron James and a 35-year-old Curry are still two of the very best players in the NBA, carrying their respective teams to glory. The pair have both won NBA championships within the last five years and, knowing their work ethic and ambitions, they are gearing up to battle for another ring this year as well!