“I’m not good at this”: $1.5M NIL-worth Flau'jae Johnson chooses “hardest jersey colorway” of all time among other rapid-fire questions 

Flau'jae Johnson is a key part of the LSU Tigers roster and is one of the most popular players in all collegiate sports. The $1.5 million NIL-worth guard, per On3, leads the Tigers in points per game with an impressive 19.5 ppg.

Ad

On Monday, "Rotation" aired an interview with Johnson on its official Instagram page where she answered a set of rapid-fire questions.

A highlight of the interview was when Johnson was asked to pick the hardest jersey colorway of all time.

Johnson said:

"I'm not good at this, but I'll say the Timberwolves. That teal was tough. The throwback teal, you know what I'm talking about."

Ad

Trending

Ad

As for what team in history would she most want to play on, Johnson replied her LSU team that won the 2023 national championship. Also, if she could have any three people courtside at one of her games, she chose Beyonce, Michael Jordan and Pharrell Williams.

Is Flau'jae Johnson eligible for 2025 WNBA draft?

Flau'jae Johnson certainly has the talent and star capabilities to enter the WNBA draft after the 2024/25 college basketball season. Moreover, she will have played three seasons by the end of the year.

Ad

Yes, Johnson is eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft. However, she may look to continue playing for the LSU Lady Tigers for a fourth season.

The move seems to be the smart one for the LSU superstar, as she'll be able to spend an extra year grinding it out at the collegiate level before making it to the big leagues.

Furthermore, she is likelier to be a lottery pick in next year's draft than in this year's stacked draft class. Johnson could be arguably the biggest draw among guards in next year's draft, and that would seemingly be impossible this season due to UConn's Paige Bueckers.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, per Yahoo Sports, Flau'jae Johnson earned a new NIL deal with Unrivaled in December, leading to speculation that she may join the new league in January 2026. This could indicate that she plans to declare early and enter the 2025 WNBA draft.

If she chooses to stay with LSU for one more year, her next challenge would be to guide the Tigers to a strong finish in the 2024/25 college basketball season. They have games against Kentucky and Alabama and more to navigate before the beginning of another March Madness run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here