"I'm super close with Autry": Will Kiyan Anthony commit to his father Carmelo's alma mater, Syracuse?

Kiyan Anthony is charting his own course and the elite programs are taking notice of his talent. This is impressive, as having Carmelo Anthony as your father can be daunting considering his career achievements. He is, after all, ninth on the NBA all-time scorer's list.

Kiyan Anthony is regarded as a four-star guard and he indeed did receive an offer from Syracuse alongside other programs including Pittsburgh. It is not uncommon for potential elite athletes to receive several offers at once, giving them multiple options.

Kiyan confirmed that he has received an offer from Syracuse on his Twitter account. Of course, Syracuse would love to have the son of Carmelo Anthony on board, as he helped them win the national championship in 2023 as a freshman.

Anthony had only kind words to say about his father's alma mater, though pointing out his relationship with the coach and the family-oriented atmosphere appealed to him.

“When you go to Syracuse, it feels like a home. Even though (Jim) Boeheim retired, I’m still super close with (new head coach Adrian) Autry.”

Kiyan Anthony plays as a guard for Christ is The King High School, New York, and has shown flashes of brilliance. These have gotten the attention of a number of elite programs. He will be eligible to join in 2025 and he will definitely get more than one offer.

Anthony is believed to be a major prospect and at only sixteen, is already one hundred and seventy pounds, standing at 6'5.

Is The Syracuse offer for Anthony serious?

Syracuse has been in a rough patch, missing the post-season again and having an underwhelming 17-15 regular season record. As a result, Syracuse is on a massive recruiting spree and has already signed on six high school freshmen from the class of 2022.

They are also already looking at the classes of 2024 and 2025.

Kiyan Anthony received a serious offer from Syracuse, but he has multiple offers from other programs too. These include offers from the University of Pittsburgh, as well as Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee and the University of Massachusetts.

Kiyan Anthony to UConn?

Syracuse fans won't be happy with Anthony's latest statement on his potential destination after high school. Anthony seemed to be making eyes at UConn, stating that he admired the coach and the program who are the reigning national champions.

“I like UConn. Whenever I see the coach walking around during live periods, he always shows me love. So I hope UConn reaches out.”

If the programs continue on their current trajectories, Kiyan Anthony might head to UConn if they extend him an offer.

