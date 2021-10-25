Carmelo Anthony moves to 9th place on NBA’s all-time scoring list

LA Lakers star Carmelo Anthony made history on Sunday night as he moved into the ninth spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

The 37-year-old achieved the feat when he hit a triple late in the third quarter of the Lakers' contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. The effort helped him go past Moses Malone on the league's all-time scoring ladder.

Anthony started the game needing 15 points to surpass Malone, who has 27409 career points. He eventually finished with 28 points, top-scoring for the LA Lakers while coming off the bench.

Carmelo Anthony now has 27423 career points to his credit. The small forward had a good shooting night overall as he went 10-of-15 from the field and 6-of-8 from downtown.

The 28-point contribution from Carmelo Anthony lifted the LA Lakers to their first win of the season. The Purple and Gold team lost their opening two contests of the 2021-22 NBA campaign.

LeBron James had 19 points and six assists on Sunday. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis (22 points and eight rebounds) and Russell Westbrook (13 points, 13 assists) made key contributions for the Lakers in the 121-118 win.

For Memphis, Ja Morant's 40-point, 10-assist game went in vain. Morant failed to knock down the last of three free throws that would have tied the game with less than two seconds left in regular time.

Carmelo Anthony joined the LA Lakers in the 2021 offseason

This is Carmelo Anthony's 19th season in the NBA. He was selected third overall in the same 2003 Draft class where LeBron James went first overall. Anthony is a 10-time All-Star, 2012-13 scoring champion and a six-time All-NBA member.

Carmelo Anthony joined the LA Lakers in the 2021 offseason after playing for three different teams since 2017. After being traded by the New York Knicks in September 2017, Melo played with Westbrook at Oklahoma City in the 2017-18 season.

In August 2018, he signed with the Houston Rockets as a free agent but played only 10 games for the franchise before being waived by them in February 2019.

Anthony played his last two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers before signing a one-year contract with the LA Lakers in August 2021.

Speaking on going past Malone after the win against the Grizzlies, Carmelo Anthony said:

“It’s an honor. It’s a blessing. I’m still learning 19 years in. I’m still passionate about the game. I’m still passionate about my craft. My teammates, they uplift me every single day. I’m just happy to be here. It’s just the third game, hopefully it’s many more to come.”

