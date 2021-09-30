“Love him or hate him, he’s unapologetically Russell Westbrook”- Trailer of LA Lakers’ newest star’s documentary ‘Passion Play’ released 

LA Lakers' newest star, Russell Westbrook, will have a new project coming out soon. His documentary, "Passion Play: Russell Westbrook," will be premiering on "Showtime" on October 15th. The film will focus on the overall inside look at Westbrook's life in his own words.

Here's the trailer:

Russell Westbrook is one of the most misunderstood players in the NBA. The 2017 MVP doesn't get the recognition he deserves and is often criticized more than he is appreciated. This is the first time fans will get to witness Westbrook's story in his own words. Here's what the star said in a statement recently:

“I’m proud to share this documentary and give audiences an inside look into who I really am on and off the court. There are a lot of misconceptions about me but I’m ready to share my story and my journey with my fans.”

The documentary is executive-produced by Russell Westbrook and Donnell Beverly. The co-producer is Raynard Westbrook, Russell’s younger brother.

Russell Westbrook aiming to win his first ring with LA Lakers in 2021-22 NBA Season

Russell Westbrook at Los Angeles Lakers Media Day

Russell Westbrook completed a blockbuster move this offseason to the LA Lakers. The point guard, a California native, will be playing for his hometown franchise for the first time.

Westbrook will also have a legitimate shot at winning his first-ever championship in the NBA. He will be playing alongside his longtime friends LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The trio has formed one of the NBA's latest 'big-threes.' This has made the LA Lakers a top favorite to win the title next year.

Despite all of his achievements, many analysts have claimed that Westbrook's playing style isn't suited for teams looking to win titles. A championship win could be huge for Russell Westbrook at this stage of his career. It will help him silence his critics and also prove that he can play winning basketball.

Also Read

The LA Lakers will take on the Brooklyn Nets in their first preseason game on Monday, October 4th. If the team intends to deploy its best lineup, fans could get to witness Russell Westbrook donning the Purple and Gold jersey for the first time on a basketball court.

Edited by Prem Deshpande