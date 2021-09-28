"Being in LA, you really feel that" - Carmelo Anthony on the difference between playing for LA Lakers and New York Knicks

After two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Carmelo Anthony decided to move to the LA Lakers for the 2021-22 season. Having played for the New York Knicks previously, Melo is no stranger to how closely fans follow basketball in these cities. However, the forward believes that playing for the Purple and Gold would be a special feeling altogether. Speaking about the same to The Undefeated, Carmelo Anthony said,

"It’s different in a great way. I was fortunate enough to play in New York, an organization in a big city, in a big market. But those colors are totally different. Blue and orange are different than purple and gold. Being in LA, you really feel that. I know my brother Kobe is smiling right now."

Carmelo Anthony opens up about his championship aspirations

New Orleans Pelicans v Portland Trail Blazers

Carmelo Anthony was a star in New York and established himself as one of the most elite scorers in the game there. He racked up some big points while playing in the garden, but none of that transpired into a championship. Melo has had several All-Star and All-NBA team appearances to name in his career. However, an NBA championship has always eluded him in his 19-year career.

Teaming up with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis has brought him a lot closer to his championship aspirations. Speaking about the Lakers and his championship hopes to The Undefeated, Carmelo Anthony said,

"I have been thinking about winning a title for 20 years. The same thought process. Now, with the team that we have and the situation that we have, we really can look forward to competing at that level. That is exciting for me.”

Carmelo Anthony has an offensive machinery that could be useful to any championship-contending team. Although he played from the bench for the Blazers last season, he looked sharp and showed brilliance by shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. He will be hoping to contribute to the best of his abilities in helping the Lakers to their 18th championship.

The Lakers have a star-studded team heading into the 2021-22 season. To put it to numbers, they have 59 All-Star appearances on their roster. If things pan out well and the Lakers get to the coveted NBA championship, it will be a moment of great pride for players like Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, both of whom will be getting to their first NBA championship.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar