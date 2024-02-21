Illinois vs Penn State Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 21 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The 12th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini are heading to the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday evening to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in Big Ten Conference action. The tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Fighting Illini (19-6, 10-4 Big Ten) are on a two-game winning streak after an 85-80 road victory against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday. The Nittany Lions (12-14, 6-9) are riding a three-game losing streak, including a loss on Saturday against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Penn State Nittany Lions betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Illinois Fighting Illini -7.5 (-110) Over 156.5 (-115) -340 Penn State Nittany Lions +7.5 (-110) Under 156.5 (-105) +270

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Penn State Nittany Lions head-to-head

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Penn State Nittany Lions are squaring off for the 55th time tonight. The matchup has been getting closer lately as the Fighting Illini hold the advantage with a 32-22 record but have lost the previous three games.

These programs last played on March 9, 2023, when Penn State picked up a 79-76 neutral site victory.

Where to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

This matchup is going to be on linear television as well as available to stream. This game will be airing on the Big Ten Network and will be streamed on YouTube TV and Fubo.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Penn State Nittany Lions critical injuries

Illinois

Forward Amani Hansberry: Back (Questionable)

Penn State

Guard Kanye Clary: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Forward Demetrius Lilley: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Best picks and prediction

The Illinois Fighting Illini are competing for the top spot in the Big Ten Conference and a win here would help them get closer. When diving into the against-the-spread records thus far, there is a major difference. The Fighting Illini is 14-9-2 against the spread, while the Nittany Lions are 12-14 against the spread.

These offenses, as of late, are nowhere near the same level either, as Illinois is scoring 87.2 points in their last five games while Penn State is averaging 61.3 points in their previous three games. All in all, go with the Illinois Fighting Illini to dominate on the road and get closer to being top 10 in the AP Poll.

Pick: Illinois Fighting Illini -7.5 (-110)

