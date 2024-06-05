In Photos: Paige Bueckers shares warm reunion with ex-UConn teammate Aaliyah Edwards during Suns vs Mystics WNBA game 

Former UConn Huskies teammates Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards shared an emotional reunion on Tuesday during the WNBA game between the Washington Mystics and Connecticut Sun.

Bueckers was in attendance at Mohegan Sun Arena, Montville, to support her ex-teammate Edwards as she faced off against the Sun. Edwards managed to score 14 points in the game but it was not enough to turn the tide as Washington suffered a 76-59 loss to Connecticut, their ninth consecutive loss to start the 2024 WNBA season.

UConn Women's Basketball's Instagram handle shared pictures of the two hugging each other, with one picture from the good old days when they were playing for the Huskies together, and the other from Tuesday's game.

"some things change, but some things never do."

Paige Bueckers, who returned to UConn for another season, was not alone in the stands as she watched the game alongside current UConn teammate Aubrey Griffin. Bueckers, Edwards and Griffin had a short but delightful UConn reunion, as Olivia Nelson-Ododa also joined them for a group photo. The 6-foot guard played alongside Nelson-Ododa for two seasons at UConn.

Additionally, Bueckers also cherished the time spent with her supporters and found opportunities to interact with them. One Instagram user shared a photo of Bueckers and her daughter with a caption:

"When your daughter Meets her idol!!."

Nicknamed "Paige Buckets", Bueckers averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per game for UConn last season. She was named the Big East Tournament MOP and was awarded Big East Player of the Year in 2024.

Paige Bueckers attended 2024 WNBA draft to support Aaliyah Edwards

Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards have developed a strong friendship that extends beyond the basketball court. Bueckers has consistently shown her support for the Mystics' star player.

Though Edwards and Bueckers both entered the 2024 WNBA draft, Paige decided to withdraw to play her final season at UConn. However, she did attend the event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in April to show her support for her friend.

Bueckers was arguably the most thrilled person in the arena to hear Edwards' name called at the WNBA draft. As soon as she was announced as the No. 6 overall pick, the camera focused on Bueckers, who was overjoyed to see her friend getting drafted.

Bueckers' reaction instantly went viral on social media in the form of several "proud mom" memes.

Bueckers and Edwards joined the Huskies for the 2020-21 season and spent four years playing together.

