WATCH: UConn star Paige Bueckers shows up to support young hoopers at Overtime Select

UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers stopped by the Overtime Elite Arena (OTE) Arena, Atlanta on Sunday to show her support for young female basketball players. Overtime Select shared snapshots and videos of Paige's moments on their Instagram account.

In those visuals, the Huskies point guard appeared to be enjoying her time with young basketball players, engaging in pleasant conversations with them.

Paige first appeared in the gym, where she was greeted by young hoopers. She then met Corey Frazier, as mentioned by Mike Kaufman (@overtimemikey), a digital creator at Overtime.

"Paige was the first in the gym and got in some good work with coach Frazier. Love to see it," Mike Kaufman commented on the post.

Similarly, a YouTube channel named 'Paige Bueckers Update' shared an Overtime IG Live clip featuring the 6-foot guard showcasing her skills by sinking 3-pointers on the court.

Paige Bueckers' offseason training photos are turning heads

On Saturday, the 2024 Big East player Paige Bueckers uploaded images from her training session on Instagram. She shared several pictures showing her training at UConn, along with the caption:

"Still hoopin on the low."

Bueckers, even though she was expected to be one of the top picks in the 2024 WNBA draft, decided to come back to UConn for her fourth season. She missed the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign due to an ACL injury.

Paige Bueckers's WNBA future

It is unfortunate that Bueckers will not be in the 2024 WNBA draft however, she is expected to be the unquestioned top prospect in the 2025 draft. According to the Spun, some fans have even speculated that she may already have a team in mind for 2025.

On Friday, Bueckers shared a picture on Instagram promoted as an advertisement for Gatorade. In the photo, she was sweating with the drink running down her face. Coincident or not, Bueckers' color in the ad was purple, which is also the color of the Golden State Valkyries, a new WNBA franchise.

Bueckers's former UConn teammate Olivia Nelson-Ododa commented on the post:

"Is this a Valkyrie soft launch?"

While the 2025 draft is a long way to go, many believe Bueckers has already made a choice.

