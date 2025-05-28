Iowa’s Jada Gyamfi shares Caitlin Clark repping Taylor Swift in special pre-game t-shirt

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jada Gyamfi is in her fourth offseason in college basketball. As she continues to work on her game, Gyamfi is supporting both her current and former teammates.

Gyamfi reshared Instagram photos of Caitlin Clark repping Taylor Swift through a special pre-game t-shirt as she boards the team plane. The post was originally shared by Indiana Fever's Instagram account.

"Caitlin Clark reppin’ Taylor Swift," @indianafever on Instagram captioned with an emoji.

In the video in the second slide, Clark doubled down on her adoration of the pop artist.

"Reppin' T-Swift baby! Best shirt in the world," Clark was quoted as saying.

Gyamfi reposted the Fever's upload on her Instagram story, giving her nod of approval.

(image credits: @jadagyamfi on Instagram)

Gyamfi wrapped up her third season of college basketball in the 2024-25 season, wherein the Hawkeyes finished with an overall record of 23-11. Gyamfi and Co. made it to the second round of the 2025 NCAA national tournament, but were eliminated by the Oklahome Sooners after a 96-62 loss.

For Clark, the Fever have split their record in the 2025 WNBA campaign at 2-2. Unfortunately for Gyamfi and the rest of Clark's supporters, the former collegiate superstar has gone down with a left quadriceps strain that will sideline her for at least two weeks, her team reported on Monday, May 26.

Jada Gyamfi was in attendance for Caitlin Clark's preseason game with Gabbie Marshall at home

On May 4, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever played a preseason game in the Iowa Hawkeyes' home court, the Carver-Hawkeye Arena. They matched up against the Brazil women's national team and won convincingly by 64 points, 108-44. Clark played for 19 minutes and put up 16 points on 6-of-10 overall shooting, six rebounds, five assists and a block.

Among those who watched the game was Jada Gyamfi, along with former Hawkeyes guard Gabbie Marshall. They were posted several times on social media by the official Iowa Hawkeyes Instagram account as they watched and cheered their former teammate in Clark.

