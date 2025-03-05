Iowa State star Audi Crooks spills the beans on reason behind choosing Ryan Fennelly's Cyclones

Audi Crooks enjoyed a stellar high school career at Bishop Garrigan High School in Algona, Iowa, and as such, she had her pick of college basketball powerhouses. However, Crooks decided to stay close to home, accepting a scholarship offer from the Iowa State Cyclones.

Ad

In an interview for the March digital cover of SLAMU 6, Crooks explained her rationale for choosing Ryan Fennelly’s Cyclones.

"I chose Iowa State because it made me feel cared for as a person, not just for what I do on a basketball court,” she said.

Crooks' addition was one of the biggest wins for Iowa State ahead of the 2023-24 season. She was named Iowa Miss Basketball in 2023 and became the talk of the state.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following her high school career, Audi Crooks was rated as a consensus four-star recruit and one of the top athletes in her class. She received scholarship offers from Minnesota, Michigan State, Penn State, Oklahoma and more. All four Division I teams in Iowa offered her a scholarship.

She promptly became the Cyclones’ starting center, and coach Ryan Fennelly began building his offense around her unique skill set.

“He’s (Fennelly) is going to be tough on you,” Crooks said: “But at the end of the day, you know that he loves you and that he supports you.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What has Audi Crooks brought to the Iowa State Cyclones?

Audi Crooks has provided a dominant scoring, rebounding, and shot-blocking presence for Iowa State. She has started all but four games since arriving in Ames and led the team in scoring as a freshman.

This season hasn't been much different, as Crooks again leads the Cyclones in scoring and blocks. Her performances have helped Iowa State compile a 21-10 regular-season record (12-6 Big 12). To stay competitive, the Cyclones will need to continue adding solid recruits to complement their star sophomore center.

The Cyclones look unbeatable anytime Crooks is locked in, especially in their most recent game against Kansas State, where she posted 36 points, 10 rebounds and three assists on 77.8% shooting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here