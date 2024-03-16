Iowa State vs Houston basketball Injury report and predictions, March 16: Latest on Demarion Watson, J'Wan Roberts and more

The Iowa State Cyclones (26-7, 13-5 Big 12) are set to take on the Houston Cougars (30-3, 15-3 Big 12) in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship final tonight. This matchup to determine Big 12 supremacy will tip off at 6:00 p.m. EST on ESPN and ESPN+ from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO.

The Cyclones have made it to the final after beating both Kansas State and Baylor by double digits in the quarterfinal and semifinal games. Houston has been heating up late in the season and is currently on an 11-game winning streak. They handily beat both TCU and Texas Tech to reach tonight's championship final.

Playing two games in just as many days has been taxing on these teams, and thus, both teams will have to overcome a number of injuries in this ball game. Here is the latest on the injury report for both Iowa State and Houston prior to the tip-off of the Big 12 Championship game.

Iowa State vs. Houston basketball injuries

Demarion Watson, Iowa State

Sophomore guard Demarion Watson is questionable for this game after missing their previous two matchups with concussion symptoms. Watson made an early exit in the second half of Iowa State's regular-season finale against Kansas State on March 9 after experiencing concussion-like symptoms and has yet to return.

Watson has been a valuable piece for the Cyclones in 30 games off the bench this season. The sophomore from Maple Grove, MN, is averaging 2.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in his second season at ISU.

Kayden Fish, Iowa State

Freshman forward Kayden Fish will miss the remainder of the Cyclones' season after undergoing surgery on his left shoulder earlier this season. Fish tallied a total of 18 minutes in four total games this year. He recorded six total points with as many rebounds.

Jelani Hamilton, Iowa State

The freshman guard, Hamilton, has opted to redshirt his first season at Iowa State in an effort to preserve his long-term future in college basketball. As a result, he will sit out the entire season.

JT Rock, Iowa State

Rock is the second freshman on the Cyclone's roster who elected to redshirt his first season due to the team's depth at his position. He will miss the entire season to conserve his future at Iowa State.

J'Wan Roberts, Houston

According to the Houston Chronicle, Cougars senior forward J'Wan Roberts suffered a bruised right shin early in Houston's matchup against Texas Tech on Friday. Roberts' is listed as day-to-day but should be able to suit up after he was able to return to action in the second half of Friday night's game.

Houston v Baylor

Roberts was battling for position under the basket in the opening minutes of the first half against Texas Tech when he dropped to the floor and grabbed for his shin.

Roberts exited the game and made a short trip back to the locker room before returning to the bench and eventually starting the second half on the floor.

Roberts has been a vital member of the Cougars this season, averaging 9.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 32 games.

Joseph Tugler, Houston

Freshman forward Joseph Tugler remains out for the season after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his right foot. Tugler was a force on the defensive side of the ball for the Cougars and averaged 3.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 28 games this season.

Ramon Walker Jr., Houston

Ramon Walker Jr. tore his lateral meniscus during a team practice in February and will remain out for the season.

Walker played in 24 games off the bench for the Cougars in what is his third season, averaging 2.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 0.4 assists.

Terrance Arceneaux, Houston

Sophomore guard Terrance Arceneaux suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his right leg during a game against Texas A&M in mid-December.

Arceneaux appeared in 11 games off the bench for Houston this season, averaging 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.

Iowa State vs. Houston prediction

The Houston Cougars are expected to have the upper hand in the contest, entering as 5.5-point favorites. The season series between these two teams is even at 1-1 through two head-to-head matchups.

In the first matchup between these teams, Iowa State came out on top on their home floor, 57-53.

Tamin Lipsey was the leading scorer in that game for the Cyclones, finishing with 14 points. Iowa State boasts statistically one of the top defenses in the nation this year, and they proved why by allowing Houston just 21 points in the first half of their first matchup.

Iowa State v Cincinnati

The Cougars were able to punch back in the second meeting on their home floor in February, avenging their first loss and beating Iowa State 73-65. It was Houston locking down the Cyclones in the first half of the second matchup, allowing just 23 points.

Houston's senior guard Jamal Shead led the way for Houston in the scoring department, finishing with 26 points and adding three steals as well. The Cougars stifled the Cyclone's offense, forcing 16 turnovers and 13 steals as a team.

It's only fitting that two of the top teams in the nation will play for the Big 12 championship in what is considered the toughest conference in college basketball this season. This matchup should showcase two of the top defensive teams in the country and should be a tight game that comes down to the wire.

Prediction: HOU 64, ISU 61

