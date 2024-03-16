Watch: Oregon’s Dana Altman explodes at bench over costly technical foul that eroded their lead during Arizona matchup

The Oregon Ducks won over the Arizona Wildcats, 67-59, in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinal on Friday despite losing a double-digit lead in the second half.

Up 61-50 with 4:11 left in the second half, tournament fourth seed Oregon was called for a technical foul after Kario Oquendo was whistled for a foul on KJ Lewis.

Head coach Dana Altman exploded at the bench and shouted at the individual, knowing it would give the Wildcats two more free throws and reduce their lead.

Pelle Larsson sank the technical free throws, while Lewis made the foul shots to help the Wildcats cut the deficit to seven, 54-61.

Several plays later, Larsson would make a 3-pointer that trimmed Oregon's lead to four, 61-57.

The Ducks would get four free throws back in the final seconds of the encounter to seal the victory and secure a ticket to the Pac-12 Championship, where they will meet the winner between Washington State and Colorado on Saturday.

Oregon fights back from 14 points down to beat Arizona

Jackson Shelstad #3 drives to the basket. Shelstad made two free throws in the final seconds to give Oregon a 67-59 win over Arizona in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinal.

The Ducks bucked a slow start, as the Wildcats built a 14-point lead. They trimmed down the deficit to 10 at halftime, thanks to a 7-3 run.

Oregon would continue to chop down Arizona's lead in the second half and took the driver's seat, 43-41, on a Jermaine Couisnard 3-pointer with 12:35 left.

Jackson Shelstad would make another triple that concluded a 25-7 surge and give Oregon its biggest lead, 61-48.

Shelstad topscored for the Ducks with 21 points, on 7-of-16 shooting from the field, including 3-of-7 from the 3-point line. Couisnard added 20 points, six rebounds, seven assists and one steal.

Center N'Faly Dante came up big for Oregon, producing 14 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and three steals.

Seven-footer Oumar Ballo led Arizona with 14 points, 12 boards, five blocks and one steal while Larsson contributed with 11. Caleb Love was missing in action for the Wildcats as he was limited to six points, on 2-of-11 shooting from the field.

Oregon resumes its run to the Pac-12 Tournament and needs one more win to secure an automatic NCAA Tournament berth. On the other hand, Arizona will have to wait for Selection Sunday to check its status for March Madness.

