"Bronny owns you": College hoops world hilariously trolls Arizona as Wildcats fall to USC in 13-point loss

The Arizona Wildcats basketball team suffered a 78-65 loss against Bronny James' USC Trojans on Saturday. This surprised many, given the Wildcats had just clinched the Pac-12 regular-season title with a dominant performance against UCLA.

Many fans claimed the Wildcats' loss to USC was arguably their worst performance of the season. They scored below 70 points, with a shooting percentage of 38.7% and a whopping 18 turnovers—the most in a Pac-12 game this season.

Despite being the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas, the Wildcats' chances of securing a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament are likely over.

Fans on social media had a field day, trolling the Wildcats as Bronny James ended his two-game scoreless streak, notching up five points in 20 minutes. The Wildcats post on X(formerly Twitter) was swarmed with comments, with one fan posting:

"Bronny owns you"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

But most of the ire was directed at Caleb Love, the star player of the team, for not lifting up their team in its utmost necessity. He managed only two points with two assists and two rebounds, and also conceded five turnovers.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many comments were also directed at the team's form, with fans calling out their lack of consistency.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read:Proud mom Savannah has elated reaction to son Bronny James' recent 81-73 win over Arizona State

What's the reason behind Bronny James playing with restricted time?

During his time at USC, Bronny has been averaging only 19.5 minutes on the court in his 21 games, despite starting six of them.

His longest playing time was against the Arizona Wildcats on Jan. 17, where he played for 30 minutes and had an impressive performance, scoring 11 points, grabbing five rebounds, dishing out six assists, and making one block. However, the reason behind Bronny's limited playing time can be attributed to his health condition.

Last July, he experienced a cardiac arrest and briefly lost consciousness during practice at Galen Center, which led to the discovery of a congenital heart defect. Following a procedure and rehabilitation, he was given the green light to return in December.

Nevertheless, due to the four-month hiatus, he had to ease back into the game. Despite being cleared by the medical staff, USC coach Andy Enfield has had to carefully manage Bronny's playing time.

Also read: Bronny James stats last night: How did LeBron's son perform against Arizona State?