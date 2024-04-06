Iowa vs. UConn women's basketball: Top 5 celebrities who marked their presence for Final Four matchup ft. Machine Gun Kelly

The Iowa vs. UConn Huskies battled against each other in an intense 71-69 Final Four matchup on Friday. Iowa was able to defeat their rival, who put up a hard fight, and advance to the final round of the women's NCAA tournament.

The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse was jam-packed with fans who hit the arena to support their favorite teams. In an extremely energetic environment, popular faces were spotted relishing the epic matchup between the Caitlin Clark-led Hawkeyes and the Paige Bueckers-led Huskies.

Top 5 celebrities who hit the court to watch the Iowa vs. UConn Huskies matchup

Machine Gun Kelly

The Grammy-nominated rapper-turned-rockstar, Machine Gun Kelly, attended the game and posed for pictures with the fans.

Jason Sudeikis

The super fan of Caitlin Clark, who was seen taunting Angel Reese and the LSU Lady Tigers in the Elite Eight matchup, attended the Final Four clash as well. Jason Sudeikis has also attended Clark's and the Hawkeyes' games in the past, but this one was extra special as it led the team to the NCAA finale.

Kylie Kelce

The wife of former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce also attended the Iowa vs. UConn game to support the Hawkeyes. Kylie Kelce was seen wearing attractive glasses and carried a business casual look.

Kelsey Plum

The Las Vegas Aces hooper and two-time WNBA champion was also seen enjoying a tub of popcorn on the sidelines of the Iowa vs. UConn game. Caitlin Clark recently broke the NCAAW's all-time scoring record held by Plum.

Breanna Stewart

The two-time WNBA MVP, Breanna Stewart, attended the game as well.

Stewart is of the idea that in order to cement herself as the all-time greatest women's basketball player, Caitlin Clark will have to win a national championship.

The No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes will enter the national championship for the second time, beating the No. 3 UConn. In Sunday's title game, Iowa will face the top overall No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks, who are undefeated this season.

Clark and the Hawkeyes were defeated by the Angel Reese-led LSU in a 102-85 effort. This year, they would hope to bring their best and most athletic foot forward, aiming to dominate the Huskies in what would be one of the most-awaited matchups.

