Is Armando Bacot in Outer Banks season 3? Exploring UNC star's rumored cameo in popular TV show

UNC forward Armando Bacot Jr. played his last college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 round against Alabama on Thursday. The 6-foot-10 Bacot spent five seasons, playing 169 games wearing the Tar Heel Blue for North Carolina, which is a significant amount of television exposure.

It appears that a different kind of television exposure was also in store for the youngster. A tall figure who resembles the college basketball player appeared on the Season 3 premiere of the popular action-adventure series, Outer Banks.

Did the hooper appear on the Netflix show?

Is Armando Bacot in Outer Banks?

Yes, Armando Bacot made his acting debut in Season 3 of the hit Netflix show, Outer Banks, which premiered on February 23, 2023.

The UNC star played the character of "Mando", a bodyguard.

Bacot's appearance was known through a series of photos he posted of himself as well as other actors, and cast members during a shoot in Charleston, South Carolina.

How much did Armando Bacot get paid for Outer Banks

His talent fee for his one-episode appearance on Outer Banks is not available publicly.

In the NIL (name, image, and likeness) era, Bacot's affiliation with North Carolina helped him secure deals with brands such as TurboTax, CapTech, Topps, and Jimmy's Famous Seafood. Interestingly, Outer Bank's creators, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke also graduated from UNC.

Bacot gave a shoutout to one of the show's creators on ESPN.

"Shoutout to Josh Pate...(he's a) UNC grad," said Bacot, referencing the co-creator of the hit show. "He hit me up right after the Final Four (UNC reached the Final Four in 2022, beating archrival Duke) and was like do you want to be on OBX (Outer Banks), and I thought I was dreaming at the time."

The UNC big man earned additional income by selling T-shirt merchandise, making a profit of $21,000. Additionally, he received $10,000 on Cameo, a platform that allows personalized video messages between fans and their favorite celebrities.

More on Armando Bacot's Outer Banks Episode

With the release of season three of 'Outer Banks,' fans now have the opportunity to witness Bacot on Netflix in a whole new light.

UNC supporters and Outer Banks fans can watch Armando Bacot Jr. on Episode 8 of Season 3. His character "Mando", a bodyguard, appeared at the 14:30 mark. One of the characters asks Mando, "What do you guys catch out here?" to which he replies: "Money".

Bacot graced the screen for approximately two minutes.