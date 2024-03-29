"I got like 100 messages from people telling me I sucked" UNC's Armando Bacot admits receiving hate from fans during 2024 March Madness journey

North Carolina star Armando Bacot revealed he received hate messages from bettors unhappy with his performance:

"Even at the last game, I guess I didn't get enough rebounds or something. I thought I played pretty good last game, but I looked at my DMs, and I got, like, over 100 messages from people telling me I sucked and stuff like that because I didn't get enough rebounds."

Expand Tweet

Reflecting on the issue, Bacot empathized with frustrated fans but highlighted the adverse effects on athletes. Bacot emphasized the excessive nature of the backlash, deeming it "a little out of hand."

"I think it's definitely a little out of hand. But at the same time too, I get the point of it. Like, if you bet a lot of money on something, and you're, like, one pick away and somebody messes it up, I understand the part of fans being mad," Bacot said.

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell echoed Bacot's sentiments, revealing the aggression directed at coaches when bets don't pan out:

"We get phone calls in our office sometimes. When things obviously don't go a bettor's way, we get some nasty calls. I know players probably get that through social media.”

NCAA president calls for ban on college prop bets

Prop bets on colle­ge athletes are­ a hot topic. NCAA president Charlie Bake­r demands a ban. His strong words follow an NBA probe into weird be­tting patterns. The suspicious prop bets involve­d Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter last season.

Baker highlighted the rising concerns about the integrity of sports competitions due to prop bets:

"Sports betting issues are on the rise across the country with prop bets continuing to threaten the integrity of competition and leading to student-athletes getting harassed. The NCAA has been working with states to deal with these threats and many are responding by banning college prop bets.”

In response to these concerns, several states banned college prop bets. The NCAA has been collaborating with these states to address the threats posed by such bets to the integrity of college sports.

UNC Tar Heels advance to Sweet 16 behind Armando Bacot's leadership and team depth

Armando Bacot has been instrumental in UNC's March Madness journey, scoring 18 points against Michigan State. This marks his eighth consecutive NCAA tournament game with double-digit points.

Despite a slow start, Bacot credited Paxson Wojcik for sparking their momentum:

"For him to go out there versus his dad’s team and make those huge plays ... It got us going and the crowd going."

Bacot made seven rebounds, ending his streak of 15+ rebound games in the tournament. He confidently predicted their Sweet 16 berth. UNC's success hinges on both Bacot's consistency and their team depth.

"If they can get consistent play from the bench, they will be a hard team to beat," Bacot emphasized.

With such contributions, UNC remains a formidable contender in the NCAA Tournament.